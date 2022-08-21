UPDATE to Peter Pan Meet and Greet at Disney World – AllEars.Net

Ads

Over the years, Disney has changed and updated several different aspects of its theme parks.

From new attractions featuring the latest technology and exciting dining locations to smaller updates here and there like a new paint color or name change, it can be easy to lose track. But sometimes, the reason behind the update is a little more nuanced. Disney recently updated a popular meet and greet and replaced a portion of a mural in Magic Kingdom in an effort to be more inclusive of differing cultures, and we’re sharing the details.



If you’ve been trying to catch Peter Pan for a meet and greet in Magic Kingdom — we’ve got excellent news! Instead of roaming about and interacting with guests in Adventureland, he’s now meeting in front of the mural near Peter Pan’s Flight in Magic Kingdom.

Not only that, but a part of the Never Land mural behind Peter Pan has been updated. A portion of the map on the left side used to be labeled as “Indian Camp,” and it now reads “Never Land Tribe” instead.

This change isn’t the first Disney has made after the company announced its Stories Matter initiative, which seeks to acknowledge Disney’s past use of cultural stereotypes. Splash Mountain will soon be re-themed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and we’ve already seen changes come to Jungle Cruise.

Head on over to Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom to catch Peter Pan and the new mural changes — be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for the latest Disney news and more.

