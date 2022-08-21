Over six Vivo phones tipped to launch next month: Check details – BGR India

Mobiles
Image: Vivo India
Vivo has a slew of devices scheduled to launch in India next month, as reported by the tipster Paras Guglani. The brand’s recent phone launch was the Vivo V25 Pro, which debuted in the mid-range segment. The device offers a 120Hz display, Dimensity 1300 SoC, and 66W fast charging. Now, after a mid-range phone’s release, Vivo will shift its focus back to the budget segment. As many as six Vivo budget phones are tipped to arrive in India next month. Also Read – Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone is expected to launch in September
Guglani reveals that Vivo will be on a launch spree next month. The company is said to launch as many as six new budget smartphones in the country by next month. The phones will be called Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y16, Vivo Y35, Vivo Y22, Vivo Y22s, and Vivo Y01A. Also Read – Vivo V25 series to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live
Also Read – Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year
Unfortunately, other than the model names, the tipster hasn’t revealed any specs or prices of the phones. However, Pricebaba has shared the retail box and live images of the Vivo Y22s. The Vivo Y22s will be a successor to the Vivo Y21s launched last year in Indonesia.
As per the image, the Vivo Y22s comes with a dual camera system on the back placed in a protruded camera island. The color variants of the phone are visible – Dark Blue and Sky Blue. The box packaging of the phone has Y22s and Vivo branding on the front.
There’s nothing else to learn from these images. However, some of the previous reports have shed light on the phone’s specifications. Vivo Y22s is expected to come with a 6.55-inch water-drop notch display. It will be an LCD panel with HD resolution and likely a standard refresh rate.
In terms of the camera, the device will come with a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. This sensor will likely be for depth or macro shots. At the helm, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
It will also have a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone will boot on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 OS.
No details for the phone’s price have been revealed, but we can expect it to launch in India in the budget segment. If a guess is to be made, we are expecting a starting price of under Rs 15,000.
