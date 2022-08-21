Top-20 Instagram Celebrities With Most Followers in 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson – LatestLY

Ads

Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram in 2022: Ever wondered about the follower counts of your favourite celebrity? Do you have any idea where they rank in the list? The photo sharing and data spreading application Instagram have a place for all the people who log in on a daily basis to get down their lowdown on what’s going viral. From news around the world and bizarre stories to content worth watching, IG has become one of the most influential social media platforms scrolled by millions of people who either want to get entertained or do the visa versa. For celebrity figures, the app acts as a medium to connect with audiences. Most popular faces from the glamour industry give glimpses of their private lives and daily updates through Instagram. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

It goes without mentioning that fans crave such content. The social media app has become a glass window that helps netizens to get a clear view of what’s cooking in the kitchen. IG has helped to create a world where the general public and renowned people could communicate and keep their opinions. However, as per the popularity and content generation, we have some fairly usual suspects who enjoy millions of organic followers. Reportedly, the world’s highest-paid athlete, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to break the 400 million mark, with American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner not far behind. Moreover, another sportsperson Lionel Messi entered the Top ten with singer Ariana Grande in between. To check where your best-loved personality lies on the list, go through the complete listicle of the top 20 Most-followed Instagram accounts in 2022. BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Along With Jin, Suga, Jimin, Lisa and Jisoo Make to Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022!

Top-20 Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram in 2022