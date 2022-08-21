Elon Musk buys large stake in Twitter – Axios

Ads

Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing published Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why it matters: Musk recently told his around 80 million Twitter followers he's giving "serious thought" to building a social media platform to rival Twitter, which he criticized for "failing to adhere to free speech principles."

By the numbers: Twitter shares jumped more than 25% in premarket trading after news of Musk's purchase broke.

Go deeper … The new silent majority: People who don't tweet

source