Expedition Everest Unexpectedly Closed Today at Disney's Animal Kingdom – WDW News Today

Expedition Everest is experiencing unexpected downtime at Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. Visitors are being notified by a pop-up in the My Disney Experience app with a message from the park’s Vice President, Sarah Riles.

Riles’ message notes that the attraction will be unavailable today, and Cast Members are working diligently to get it up and running again.

Give people a free day next time it is open sorry is not good enough per the price of a park ticket

