Glidden Named Finalist for Team IMPACT “Teammate of the Year” – Stonehill College Athletics

Nominated by six-year-old Ariel of Holbrook, Mass. for National Recognition

BOSTON (August 18, 2022) – Stonehill’s Sophie Glidden has been named a finalist for the national “Teammate of the Year” award by Team IMPACT, a national non-profit organization that signs children facing serious illness and disabilities onto college athletic teams across the country through a unique multiyear program.

Sophie – who will return for a fifth-year season with the Stonehill women’s basketball team as it transitions to NCAA Division I as a member of the Northeast Conference – was nominated for this national recognition by six-year-old Ariel, a child from nearby Holbrook who has a genetic disorder called Rett Syndrome.

With the help of her parents, Ariel put together this touching video highlighting the bond she and Sophie have formed and what their friendship means to her.

“For some people, it can be difficult to communicate and form a relationship with Ariel because she is nonverbal. This didn’t stop or even slow Sophie down from forming a bond with Ariel almost immediately,” said Nili, Ariel’s mom. “She consistently goes above and beyond to be present with Ariel, include her, and keep her part of the moment. The calmness Ariel has when with Sophie is not easy to achieve and takes patience—Sophie did this easily, and it has made all the difference and positively impacted this incredible experience for Ariel.”

Sophie is one of five finalists from across the country for the Teammate of the Year award. The winner will be determined via online voting (vote here), and will be recognized as part of the Team IMPACT 2022 Game Day Gala on September 22 in Boston.

Stonehill wrapped up its 2021-22 season with a 16-9 record overall, including 12-7 in the Northeast-10 Conference to earn the No. 3 seed from the Conference’s Northeast Division in making its 40th appearance in the NE10 Tournament. The Skyhawks were ranked No. 8 in the final NCAA Division II East Regional ranking before the tournament bids were announced and reached the NE10 Championship for the 13th time in program history to close out the program’s Division II era. Stonehill will open its inaugural NCAA Division I season on Monday, November 7, at Lehigh University. The Skyhawks home opener is slated for Monday, November 14, against the University of Buffalo at Merkert Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

Stonehill, a transitioning NCAA Division I institution as a member of the Northeast Conference, offers 23 varsity intercollegiate athletic programs, with women’s ice hockey set to begin competition in the New England Women’s Collegiate Hockey Alliance for the 2022-23 season. Stonehill, which began its four-year Division I acclimation period and NEC membership on July 1, has won the NCAA Division II Northeast-10 Conference Presidents’ Cup six times, finishing in the top three in the final standings 15 of the last 17 years, and is one of just ten institutions nationwide to receive the NCAA Presidents’ Award for Academic Achievement, recognizing athletic departments with an Academic Success rating of 90-percent or better, each of the first ten years of the program’s existence.

Stonehill teams have earned 118 NCAA Tournament bids over its history, also regularly sending student-athletes to compete at the NCAA Championships in men’s and women’s track & field. Women’s lacrosse has won two NCAA National Championships in 2003 and 2005, and Corey Thomas, ’13 won the indoor high jump national title at the 2011 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Equestrian captured the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) Hunter Seat National Championship in 2003 and collected several individual national championships over the course of its history as well.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

Team IMPACT’s unique multiyear program signs children facing serious illness and disabilities onto college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience, ensuring everyone involved has the personalized game plan they need to win – effectively building confidence and independence. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,500 children with 700+ colleges and universities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes. If you know a child or team who may be interested, please visit www.teamimpact.org.

