Exclusive: Taneea Rajawat roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Bed Stories – IWMBuzz

Taneea Rajawat, the young and beautiful actress, who is popularly known for her role in Nazar, has bagged a new web show. As per a credible source, Taneea will be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Bed Stories produced by Sooraj Khanna and Puneet Shukla. It is directed by Arpita Pattanayak.

IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about the actors Sanjay Mishra, Natasha Rastogi, Rajendra Gupta, Harveer Singh, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Priyanshu Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, and Indira Tiwari being part of the project which was earlier named as 7 Stories.

We buzzed the actor and the spokesperson at Hotstar but did not get revert.

