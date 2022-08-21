Apple's awesome new iPad concept looks perfect for creatives – Creative Bloq

Ads

By Daniel Piper published 1 August 22

Apple Pencil users, rejoice.

There’s a reason why so many third party iPad cases include a designated pouch or slot for the Apple Pencil. While it’s nice that the stylus magnetically snaps to the side of the device for charging, it’s hardly a super-snug connection – as anyone whose pulled an iPad from their bag with the Pencil missing will attest.

But if a new patent filing is anything to go by, it seems Apple is aware of the issue. The company has filed a design for an updated Magic Keyboard complete with new viewing angles for the iPad and, finally, a retainer for the Apple Pencil. (Don’t fancy waiting? Check out the best Magic Keyboard deals available now.)



As spotted by Patently Apple (opens in new tab), the filing depicts a new version of the Magic Keyboard which can house the Apple Pencil within the rounded ‘hinge’ of the accessory. This could be perfect for digital artists and creatives, ensuring that the Apple Pencil is no longer at risk of getting detached – or worse, lost.



Also great news for creatives could be the new viewing angles. Back when the Magic Keyboard was first released, artists discovered it could be used as a makeshift easel (opens in new tab) when turned upside-down – although this looks pretty daft with the keyboard section sticking in the air. No such issue with Apple’s new ‘clipboard mode’, which folds the entire thing almost flat.



And a new ‘higher elevated position’ could mean much higher viewing angles, perhaps useful for viewing while standing up. Need to glance at your iPad while giving a lecture? There might one day be a Magic Keyboard for that.



As with all Apple patents, there’s no telling whether this design will ever actually see the light of day. From a cheese grater iPhone design to a Mac/iPad hybrid, we’ve seen plenty of weird and wonderful concepts over the last few years. But if you want the best iPad experience available right here and now, check out today’s best iPad Pro deals, and take a look at more great deals below.

