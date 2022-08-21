Manish Sisodia CBI raids Highlights: Ye rewdi (freebies) ki sarkar bhi hai, aur bewde (drunkards) ke bhi, BJP hits back at AAP – The Indian Express

Ads

New Delhi Highlights: A day after his residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said the searches were not related to corruption but to stop the meteoric rise of Arvind Kejriwal. Hitting back at Sisodia hours later, the BJP said, “Ye rewdi ki sarkar bhi hai, aur bewde ke bhi (this is a government of freebies and drunkards).”

In a press conference, Sisodia said, “Corruption is not what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about. If that was the case, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be probing the scams in Gujarat following the hooch tragedy. They would be investigating as to why the expressway that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister washed away barely five days since opening. The Centre is just worried about the meteoric rise of Arvind Kejriwal, who has shown in Punjab that people are yearning for a change.”

“Everyone has seen what they did in Maharashtra and Goa. And now that Arvind Kejriwal is doing such fantastic work in the field of healthcare and education, the Prime Minister is afraid of him. To date, people kept asking as to who would go up against PM Modi in 2024. I am declaring here, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

Later, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “First they said the Delhi liquor policy is the best, and the moment it was investigated, they revoked it. The sale of liquor increased and revenue decreased by 80 per cent; how is it possible? If Sisodia said it was the best policy, then where did the revenue go?”

The CBI raids were in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the rollout of the Delhi government’s now scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. Fifteen people, including Sisodia, figure in the CBI’s FIR.

Entrepreneur Vijay Nair, one of the accused in a case registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, on Saturday refuted that he has fled the country and said he was abroad for “personal” work.

Nair said in a statement that he was surprised by the news that he has “run away” abroad and added “I will fully cooperate as soon as I hear from the CBI.” “I am abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have not done anything wrong. So there is no question of my running away,” he said. –PTI

“First bewdi sarkar is Yogi Adityanath’s government, which made a profit of 21.8 per cent from excise duty and revenue. The second is Karnataka — it’s annual excise revenue is 20.4 per cent. Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh government earns 19.9 per cent revenue by selling liquor… you (BJP) created an army of alcoholics and killed hundreds with illegal liquors and are a calling Delhi govt “Bewdi” sarkar,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh calls BJP government at the Centre and all the states where it is in power — “Bewdi (drunkard) Sarkar”.

Anurag Thakur in a press conference said, “I have three questions with Manish Sisodia and (Arvind) Kejriwal ji. If manufacturing company were not allowed to take contract in retail, then why did you give them contract? Why did you give contract to cartel company to sell liquor? Blacklisted companies were given contract or not?”

“On October 25, when blacklisted companies were given notice by Delhi excise department, then what action was taken by Kejriwal ji, Sisodia ji and AAP government?” he said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house was raided on Friday by the CBI in connection with a probe into the scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government.

On BJP vs AAP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, ‘They (AAP) could not open account in UP and Uttarakhand. They will not be able to open account in Himachal and Gujarat. They have hit wicket.’

‘Their left hand Satyendar Jain was given an honesty certificate by (Arvind) Kejriwal ji. The court is not even giving him bail. Now where his right hand (Manish Sisodia) will be, I can’t say,’ said Thakur.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house was raided on Friday by the CBI in connection with a probe into the scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that some people are engaged in earning money from liquor mafia, “while we are distributing vaccines, that is the difference”.

“I want to tell media friends that the subject is liquor corruption and (Manish) Sisodia is accused number one. Kejriwalji and Manish Sisodia are talking about everything but not liquor policy,” he added.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house was raided on Friday by the CBI in connection with a probe into the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Union minister Anurag Thakur in a press conference on Saturday said, “Delhi’s liquor policy has been made by liquor contractors or by liquor sympathisers, Sisodia ji? From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s corruption could be seen. Ye rewri ki surkar bhi hai aur bewde ke bhi (This is a government of both freebies and drunkards).”

He added that the country has seen the faces of “accused number one Sisodia ji and kingpin Kejriwal ji,” referring to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, respectively.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, in a press conference to address the CBI raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, said, “First they said best policy and the moment it was investigated, they revoked it. The sale of wine increased and revenue decreased by eighty percent, how is it possible?”

He added, “Manish Sisodia says this is the best policy. Then where did revenue go?”

“I want to tell you that Lok Sabha 2024 elections is going to be Modi vs Kejriwal,” said Manish Sisodia in a press conference on Saturday.

“Till now it was Modi vs who? The entire country is now coming forward to support Kejriwal and that is what causing trouble for Modi ji and that is why he is stopping him (Kejriwal) from doing good work. In the next 3-4 days they will arrest me and other AAP leaders but we are not scared. You cannot break us with your CBI, ED, money and power. We are sons of Bhagat Singh and we are not afraid of jail. If needed, we will sacrifice our lives for the development of this nation, to provide education and health to all citizens. 2024 elections will be Kejriwal vs Modi.. you cannot break and stop us,” Sisodia added.

Sisodia addressed the media a day after CBI raided his house for over 14 hours in connection with the probe into the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday said, ‘I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such petty politics to stop the work in heath and education doesn’t give a good impression. I also want to tell that this is the difference between Kejriwal and Modi– if Kejriwal ji sees and finds that someone is doing good work, he appreciates them and tries to learn and adopt and doesn’t interfere or try to stop them… This is the difference.’

He added, “But when Modi ji sees someone doing good work, he threatens them with CBI and ED to stop what they are doing. Just two days ago, Kejriwal launched a mission to make India number one. Instead of supporting and appreciating the initiative of a CM who wants to develop the country’s health and education, Modi ji tries to stop him and sends CBI to raid his Education Minister. Kejriwal ji works and thinks about the poor but Modi thinks about some rich millionaires and works for them.

“Kejriwal ji thinks about how to give education and good health care to a poor person all 24 hours, but Modi ji in that time thinks and plots how to destroy the government and opposition that is doing well in other states using CBI and ED. They used CBI and ED to collapse governments in other states where BJP is not in power like Maharastra, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh etc. We work hard to make a government but Modi ji only plots to destroy it, he only thinks and dreams about this only. You are the PM of this nation, why are you trying to collapse a government instead of thinking about good governance and supporting good governance. These days Modi ji only dreams about how to use CBI and ED and destroy opposition government in states,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia addressed the media a day after CBI raided his house for over 14 hours in connection with the probe into the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy.

‘They want to stop Kejriwal and the development of the nation— that is why they are targeting his health and education ministers who brought changes in the health and education system. They arrested health minister (Satyendar Jain) and now they are targeting me and want to arrest me,’ said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a press conference on Saturday.

‘I am not a corrupt person, not have I done corruption. They are after me just because I am a man of Arvind Kejriwal. They want to stop the education and health model of Delhi. They arrested health minister and will arrest me in few days,’ said Sisodia.

Sisodia addressed the media a day after CBI raided his house for over 14 hours in connection with the probe into the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy.

‘Their real problem and worries are because of Arvind Kejriwal and his expansion as the best leader across the country,’ said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a press conference on Saturday, referring to BJP’s allegations of corruption against him.

‘After Punjab, he is being liked and loved by the people across the country and they are seeing him as a national leader and an alternative option. This what they are scared of, and to stop Kejriwal from expanding, they are fabricating false cases against me. All these are scripted,’ Sisodia added.

“Let me tell you what is the truth… first of all this not a liquor scam… they don’t care about liquor scam. Every year in Gujarat Rs 10,000 crore excise duty is being stolen and these people are only doing this scam. If they care about liquor scam that much, why don’t they instruct CBI to investigate and probe into the matter there. Why don’t they send ED and CBI there,” Manish Sisodia said in a press conference on Saturday.

He added, “If they care about the corruption and irregularities in liquor and excise policy they will go send CBI and ED to Gujarat… What is a real scam, let me tell you.. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Expressway in Bundelkhand and within five days of inauguration, the expressway caved in… This is a scam… the CBI should have been sent to the officers and people involved in the making of that expressway should be raided and investigation should be going in that case.”

‘They are saying that a big level scam happened in the Delhi Excise Policy. Yesterday I saw in news, Manoj Tiwari ji was in a press conference said Rs 8000 crore scam in the policy. Another BJP leader says 11000 crore scam and Delhi L-G in his report said Rs 144 crore scam. But, then I read the CBI’s FIR which mentions Rs 1 crore scam. Now, I want to say that all these are completely non-sense, false and baseless allegations. Delhi Excise Policy was formulated with transparency and fairness and it was the country’s best excise policy. But the former L-G with an intention to fail and destroy the policy, tweaked just few days before it’s implementation,’ Manish Sisodia said in a press conference on Saturday. He added, ‘CBI FIR says sources said this, source said that.. there is no truth in it at all.. this is completely false, baseless.’

The CBI on Friday raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

“The Excise Policy 2021-22 which is being discussed, criticiced and on which the controversy is going on was the best policy that formulated and implemented in Delhi. It was the best policy and could have made a profit of Rs 10000 crore if the former LG Anil Baijal had not made changes in the policy just 48 hours before the implementation of this policy,” Manish Sisodia said, addressing the media on Saturday.

The CBI on Friday raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Manish Sisodia, in a press conference on Saturday, compared the two stories that were published on the front page of NYT– one that was recently published on the Delhi Education model and one that was published during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and had pictures of burning dead bodies in crematorium.

Showing a copy of the pandemic story, Sisodia said, “When this was published in the front page of NYT, the entire country felt ashamed… We did not feel good and happy about our governance and model in the country. But now when the story of Delhi Education model is on front page of NYT, every single citizen of this is happy and proud.”

“CBI conducted raids at both my house at Mathura Road and office in Delhi Sachiwalay. All the CBI officers behaved well with me and my family. No one wants CBI in their home but they had directions from above so they raided my house. I want to thank them as they behaved well with my family members,” Manish Sisodia said, a day after his house was raided by CBI for 14 hours.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, hitting out at Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, said that the CBI raids at his residence are an indication that the BJP is afraid of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. He added that people across the country were fed-up with PM Modi’s actions and policies and were seeking a change in Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia is holding a press conference, one day after CBI conducted a raid at his Delhi residence in connection with the now-withdrawn New Excise Policy.

Yesterday, Sisodia had said that he welcomes CBI investigation and that he will fully cooperate. AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that CBI won’t find anything against Sisodia.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/CJ0JPQmHt9

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 20, 2022

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence was underway on Friday, the CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal started a media address by congratulating the nation over a front-page news report published by the New York Times on the AAP government’s efforts to improve Delhi’s education system.

Kejriwal then made it clear that the CBI’s action against Sisodia was expected and that his party will not back down from what he increasingly sees as its role: a challenger to the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

During his eight-minute address, Kejriwal mentioned the CBI’s raid only once – just to say that the central agency should be allowed to do its job, claiming that they would not find anything against education minister Sisodia.

Since the AAP swept the Punjab Assembly election early this year, thereby becoming only the second party after the Congress to be in power in more than one state, Kejriwal and his party have been more than willing to take on Modi and the BJP head-on.

In several speeches, be it in the Delhi Assembly or during his rallies in the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Kejriwal has not shied away from naming Modi and going after him – something he avoided since the AAP lost most of the seats it contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mallica Joshi writes

Data released on the State of Global Air website showed that the number of deaths attributable to PM2.5 in Delhi was 29,900 in 2019.(File)

Incidentally, the CBI searches were conducted on the same day The New York Times published a frontpage report in its international edition on the AAP government’s “overhaul of public schools in the capital of India”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the CBI searches, saying the party would fully cooperate. “On a day when the Delhi education model is praised and Manish Sisodia’s picture is printed on the front page of America’s largest newspaper, NYT, the Centre sends CBI to his house,” he said.

In less than a month, more than 300 birds have been injured because of Chinese manjha and other accidents in Delhi, officials said Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they have rescued more than 277 birds in the last two weeks. Data released by the DFS shows a peak in cases of bird rescue calls, especially during Independence Day week.

According to officials, around 250-350 bird rescue calls are made every month. From August 9 to August 15, over 167 bird rescue calls were made in Delhi. During the same period last year, over 144 calls were made.

There’s a hike of 13% in distress calls in the city. Many birds are also in danger because of the weather and electrocution.

Stepping in to deny any move to rehabilitate the Rohingya, hours after an announcement by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar will stay put until they are deported.

Yet a plan to shift the refugees from the camp at Madanpur Khadar to the EWS flats in Bakkarwala in West Delhi has been in the works for more than a year now.

The idea was to turn the housing complex into a detention centre since the other two detention centres in the city did not have the capacity to house them.



source