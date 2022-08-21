Apple Watch 8 — everything we know so far – Tom's Guide

Ads

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Kate Kozuch published 18 August 22

All the latest Apple Watch 8 leaks and rumors, plus the top features we’re hoping to see

The Apple Watch 8 is expected to arrive as early as September 7, possibly with new features, multiple models and other upgrades compared to the Apple Watch 7.

Apple has announced a new version of the best smartwatch every year since the launch of the original. So there’s a good chance the company is planning a follow up to the Apple Watch 7. We haven’t seen any major leaks like we have for the iPhone 14, but a few rumors and tips hint at what might be new.

For one, it could bring a new health sensor to the Apple Watch 8, since the Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6‘s hardware didn’t introduce much in terms of wellness. There could also be multiple new smartwatches available alongside the standard Series 8: a rugged model coined the Apple Watch 8 Pro and the Apple Watch SE 2.

If you’re curious about what lies ahead, these Apple Watch 8 rumors (and watchOS 9 information) are worth putting on your radar. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates on the possible Apple Watch 8 price and release date, expected features and more. And also take a look at what watchOS 9 tells us about Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch 8 is likely to launch at the same time as the iPhone 14 range, which is now expected to be at a September 7 virtual launch event. It is likely that we will see a standard Apple Watch 8, an Apple Watch 8 Pro and an updated Apple Watch SE 2.

We suggest waiting to see what the next-gen Apple Watch models have in store before getting a new Apple Watch. Especially with the potential launch date so close. But if you need one now, go check out our best Apple Watch deals.



Similarly, there’s no information available about the Apple Watch 8 price right now. But Apple has maintained the same price structure for several years, so we expect next year’s Apple Watch will match the price of the Apple Watch 7. The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 for the 41mm model, with premiums for the larger 45mm model and cellular connectivity. It’s worth checking our Apple Store coupons page for any discounts and promo codes.

If you’re on the fence between the next Apple Watch and current model, check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 preview comparison.

The Apple Watch’s appearance has remained virtually unchanged since the first model debuted in 2016, but the iconic squircle was tweaked with the Apple Watch 7 to accommodate larger displays in a ever-so-curvier chassis.

While it’s early for Apple Watch 8 rumors, there are some rumors doing the rounds. The latest one is an alleged render image of the Apple Watch. We can’t verify this image’s legitimacy, but if it’s accurate then the Apple Watch 8 won’t be sporting a big design change over the Apple Watch 7.

But the Apple Watch 8 could follow the design language of newer, flat-edged iPhones, if it gets the upgrades that were previously rumored for the Series 7. Expectations of a flat-sided Apple Watch grew when leaker Jon Prosser shared a series of renders earlier this year. Prosser hedged the timeline of the major design change, saying his sources could’ve passed along intel for a different future Apple Watch — not necessarily the Apple Watch 7.



Another set of renders published ahead of the Apple Watch 7 announcement revealed plans for a flat-edged redesign. The reportedly leaked CAD renders, shared by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) tease an all-flat design, display included.

Speaking of displays, the Apple Watch 8 could have a 2-inch display with a 50mm model, at least that’s going by a tip from display analyst Ross Young. He claims that the new Apple Watch will have a larger size with a display set to measure 1.99 inches diagonally.

That would be quite a significant upgrade, as none of the models on our best smartwatches list are larger than 46mm. The runner up to the Apple Watch 7, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, tops out at 46mm.

What isn’t clear is if this will be a new size to go alongside the 41mm and 45mm models that make up the current Apple Watch 7 range or replace the larger model. A larger Apple Watch display would be a boon, as while the Apple Watch has a lot of features and apps, more screen space to navigate them and absorb fitness data at a glance would be useful.

One rumor now mentions that the Apple Watch 8 is set to get major color changes. According to ShrimpApplePro on Twitter (opens in new tab), the aluminum models of the Apple Watch 8 could be available in starlight, midnight, product red and silver, while the stainless steel version could be seen in silver, graphite or gold. That means Apple could be doing away with the blue and green shades this year, with starlight and silver introduced for the aluminum cased models instead.

While blood glucose readers looks set to arrive in Apple smartwatches a few generations down the line, recent rumors from reliable tipster Mark Gurman doubled-down on the claim that the Apple Watch 8 will have a body temperature sensor.

Being able to measure body and skin temperature could be used to inform fertility and help detect the onset of fevers. How will the rumored Apple Watch 8 body temperature sensor be used? Here’s what we know.

We believe since the Apple Watch released the fall prioritized design with larger Apple Watch 7 sizes, the 2022 model would see internal improvements. Time will tell.

New rumors are suggesting that Apple could be coming out with a new low power mode with watchOS 9 that will be reserved only for Watch 8 users. This surprise watchOS 9 upgrade might just be the best thing about Apple Watch 8.

Be sure to check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 comparison to break down all of the biggest rumored upgrades.

The Apple Watch 7 tends to deliver 18 hours of battery life, with two days possible if you skip using a lot of the core features. We’re hoping the Apple Watch 8 will improve upon that, as needing to charge a smartwatch pretty much every day to day and a half can be a pain.

But according to Bloomberg reporter and regular Apple tipster Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch 8 could come with a new low power mode. And this surprise WatchOS 9 upgrade might just be the best thing about Apple Watch 8.

Gurman didn’t go into a lot of detail but he did note the Apple Watch 8 could use the the S8 chip, which will reportedly have the same specs as the existing S7 chip. Knowing Apple we’d be confident that some optimization will be done on both the hardware and software side to improve power efficiency and thus battery life. Apparently, we’ll have to wait until next year to get an “all-new” Apple Watch processor.

Ideally we’d be hoping for a two-day battery life from the Apple Watch 8.

Regular Apple tipster Mark Gurman has claimed there’ll be an Apple Watch 8 Pro model. This smartwatch has been tipped to be an “evolution of the current rectangular shape and not circular,” and that it’ll have a larger display to boot.

While this Pro moniker would suggest a suite of high-end features, it looks like it’ll instead be rugged Apple Watch designed to better cater to outdoor sport enthusiasts.

Whether it would become one of the best sport watches depends heavily on battery life and GPS features. Rugged Apple Watch rumors started ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch. We could see a rugged Apple Watch 8 appealing to multi-sport athletes, such as those who enjoy triathlons.

We have an update on the 2-inch Apple Watch display — the Apple Watch 8 could have biggest display and best battery life yet, according to a new report.

There’s a chance the Apple Watch 8 comes alongside a less expensive Apple Watch SE follow up, which would be two years old by next September. See our guide to the Apple Watch SE 2 for a complete guide to everything we know about the rumored midrange watch.

Mark Gurman claims the Apple Watch 8 could launch alongside a new Apple Watch SE, complete with improved activity tracking and new chips. We could see the Apple Watch SE 2 start at $279 with updated specs compared to the current best Apple Watch for those on a budget.

Better battery life: The Apple Watch’s battery life has been rated for 18 hours for several years now. And while the company has added more taxing features like an always-on display, you still can’t bypass a daily charge. Maybe with a larger battery capacity and a more efficient processor, the Apple Watch 8’s stamina will improve compared to previous-generation models. We hope for this every year, though. Even the Apple Watch 7 was tipped for a huge battery life boost, but it didn’t happen.

Skin temperature reader: According to a Bloomberg (opens in new tab) report, Apple is working on on a skin-temperature sensor, as found in the Fitbit Sense. A Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) report targets 2022 as the possible arrival for this capability, which would require new hardware in the Apple Watch to monitor temperature. It’s possible the watch’s temperature-taking ability would be pitched as a fertility-planning feature. According to Mark Gurman, this is still a possibility.

Blood glucose reader: Blood glucose reading for Apple Watch has been rumored for some time. The Wall Street Journal report mentioning skin temperature reading also confirms that Apple wants its smartwatch to be able to detect or help monitor diabetes. There are already third-party apps that work with an invasive pump, but Apple is reportedly studying noninvasive ways to take blood glucose readings. A recent report in DigiTimes further backed this up, claiming that Apple has begun working with its suppliers to create short-wavelength infrared sensors that could monitor the amount of sugar in a users’ blood.

Blood pressure monitor: Like blood glucose reading, rumors of blood pressure monitoring for Apple Watch began a while back. For a moment ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch, Apple seemed poised to announce the health sensor, but it didn’t materialize. As we’ve seen, Samsung is still struggling to earn FDA approval for the blood pressuring monitor in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The Apple Watch won’t get blood pressure monitoring until it earns the necessary certificates for U.S. application.

MicroLED display: Rumors have considered that the Apple Watch could make a switch from an OLED display to a microLED screen. It could enable a slimmer and more power-efficient Apple Watch. MicroLED displays offer better brightness and don’t suffer from the luminance decay problems of traditional OLED panels. In other words, using micro-LED screen tech could help boost the Apple Watch’s lifespan, which stands at just 18 hours with an always-on display.

Touch ID: The Apple Watch’s current biometric system is pretty simple. If you use a passcode, you’ll need to type it in anytime you put your Apple Watch on your wrist. Considering the amount of information your smartwatch may hold, we’d welcome more security. Until the Apple Watch gets a native selfie camera for FaceID, TouchID seems like the solution. Perhaps a fingerprint reader could be added to the side button, or even under the Apple Watch display.

Even larger sizes: Though the Apple Watch 7 grew from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm (as confirmed by Apple Watch bands listed on Apple’s website), we’d like the Apple Watch to come in even larger sizes. The current sizes allow for a miniaturized user experience that’s excellent in snippets but impractical for productivity. Adding a couple of millimeters to the Apple Watch might not sound like a major change, but it could give the company room to add things like stronger microphones and speakers or a bigger processor.

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom’s Guide TikTok account (opens in new tab), which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Tom’s Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source