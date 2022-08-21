Home Latest News Where to find LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders on US TV –...

Where to find LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders on US TV – World Soccer Talk

By
Aabha Sharma
-
Ads

by

Galaxy vs SoundersGalaxy vs Sounders

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
WHAT Major League Soccer
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Friday, August 19, 2022
WHERE ESPN, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, and Vidgo
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

 

Ads

With fuboTV, you can watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders and tons more MLS games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with fuboTV, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, Univision, TUDN, UniMas and Galavision.

Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One

 

Here are the steps to take to watch with your free fuboTV trial:

1. Click on this link for the fuboTV 7-day trial.

2. Click on the red ‘Start for free’ button (see screengrab below)

fubo lpfubo lp

3. On the login page, enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below)

fubo login pagefubo login page

4. After entering your login details and signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the fuboTV main screen (see screengrab below)

>fubo main screenfubo main screen

5. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings (see screengrab below)

fubo tv listingsfubo tv listings

6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you (see screengrab below)

fubo tv guidefubo tv guide

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo credit: Getty Images

fubotv widgetfubotv widget
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, World Cup, Euro 2024 & more
  • Includes NBC, USA, FOX, ESPN, CBSSN & more
Try It Free
sling footersling footer
Live & On Demand TV Streaming
  • Price: $35/mo. for Sling Blue
  • Watch Premier League, World Cup & MLS
  • Includes USA, NBC, FOX, FS1 + more
Browse Offers
espn plus widgetespn plus widget
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $6.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $13.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & more
  • Also includes daily ESPN FC news & highlights show
Browse Offers
paramount plus 170x90 logoparamount plus 170x90 logo
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $4.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & NWSL
  • Includes CBS, Star Trek & CBS Sports HQ
Try It Free
peacookpeacook
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $4.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
  • Includes Premier League TV channel plus movies, TV shows & more
Browse Offer

Your email address will not be published.




document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs. Flamengo…
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atalanta vs. AC…
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Sociedad vs….
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Newcastle vs. Man…
World Soccer Talk © 2022. Made in Florida.
World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

source

Ads
Previous articleOneOf Breaks New ‘Phygital’ NFT: A New Frontier For The Industry – Forbes
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR