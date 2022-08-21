Where to find LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders on US TV – World Soccer Talk

by
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
|WHAT
|Major League Soccer
|WHEN
|10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Friday, August 19, 2022
|WHERE
|ESPN, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, and Vidgo
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
With fuboTV, you can watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders and tons more MLS games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, Univision, TUDN, UniMas and Galavision.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One
Here are the steps to take to watch with your free fuboTV trial:
1. Click on this link for the fuboTV 7-day trial.
2. Click on the red ‘Start for free’ button (see screengrab below)
3. On the login page, enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below)
4. After entering your login details and signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the fuboTV main screen (see screengrab below)
5. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings (see screengrab below)
6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you (see screengrab below)
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Photo credit: Getty Images
