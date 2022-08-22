HBO Max U.S. General Manger Brad Wilson to Exit Amid Warner Bros Discovery Shakeup – Variety

Ads

By Jennifer Maas

TV Business Writer

Brad Wilson, HBO Max’s U.S. general manager and executive vice president of global data, CRM and growth, is exiting the streamer amid an ongoing shakeup at new company Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has learned.

News of Wilson’s exit comes one day after Variety reported TBS programming chief Brett Weitz is also leaving, three years after being promoted to general manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV. Additionally, Johanna Fuentes is about to exit her post as head of global communications for WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, and Tom Ascheim, former head of the Kids and Family division, is also leaving in the latest round of high-level executive changes spurred by the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

The elimination of Wilson’s position has happened as a new leadership team is being set by J.B. Perrette, previously Discovery’s president and CEO of streaming and international. Perrette was recently named CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment by WBD chief David Zaslav and is overseeing all streaming business operations, including HBO/HBO Max and Discovery Plus. He is also guiding direct-to-consumer and gaming, with president of Warner Bros. Games David Haddad reporting directly to him.

Wilson has been in his role at the WarnerMedia-owned streamer for two years. He joined the team in June 2020, when WarnerMedia was still owned by AT&T. Prior to this role, Wilson worked as executive vice president of marketing for Disney streaming.

The current turnover at Warner Bros. Discovery is hardly a surprise coming after the transaction that put control of Warner Bros., HBO and the former Turner networks under the Discovery management team led by Zaslav.

