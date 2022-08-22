What to expect from Apple's September event [The CultCast] – Cult of Mac

Ads

By Lewis Wallace • 10:00 am, August 20, 2022

This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Looks like we have a date for the next big Apple event: Mark your calendars for September 7! We’re expecting iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 — which both sound awfully familiar — and hoping for something surprising.

Also on The CultCast:

On the show this week: Your host Erfon Elijah (@erfon) and Cult of Mac managing editor Lewis Wallace (@lewiswallace).

Here are the headlines we’re talking about on this week’s show:

