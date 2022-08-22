Microsoft Teams app now optimised for Mac lineup with Apple silicon – Business Standard

Ads

IANS | San Francisco Last Updated at August 4, 2022

To help its users work easier and faster on their favourite devices, tech giant announced that it has created a native version of its Teams app optimised for the Mac lineup with silicon.

The company said it is rolling out a production-grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with silicon.

"We heard from our customers who use Mac with silicon that they want Teams to be optimised for their devices," the company said in a blogpost.

"For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings," it added.

All Mac users will be automatically upgraded with their most recent update to Teams.

The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.

"We are excited about the Teams innovations we are delivering for our Mac user community and would love to hear your feedback about your experience using our latest features," the company said.

