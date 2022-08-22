Tesla share slips – Electronics Weekly

Ads

By David Manners

Q2 sales of NEVs (including battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles) reached 2.192 million units, 53.5% y-o-y, according to TrendForce.

Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) reached 1.608 million units, 64.9% YoY, and sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) were 580,000 units, 29% YoY.

In BEV brand rankings, although TESLA still tops the list, its market share has dropped sharply and the company’s single-quarter market share has dropped from 20.1% in 1Q22 to a new low of 15.9%.



Tesla lost production from its Shanghai plant in April caused by China’s lockdown measures and mass production has yet to begin at TESLA’s Berlin plant and Texas plant.

Second-ranked BYD has provided a wealth of options in terms of car models and its global market share has risen from 9.3% in 1Q22 to 11.2%.

Chinese brands landed six of the top 10 ranks in 2Q22 due to their huge market advantages.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz have climbed to 12th and 14th place after accelerating their transition to BEVs.

For PHEVs, BYD ranked 1st with sales of 173,000 units in 2Q22 and a market share of 29.8%.



Tagged with: Tesla

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );



Download the Elektra Awards 2022 media pack and book your sponsorship package to be part of the most prestigious awards event celebrating its 20th anniversary this year!

Get the media pack »

Get our news, blogs and comments straight to your inbox! Sign up for the Electronics Weekly newsletters: Mannerisms, Gadget Master and the Daily and Weekly roundups.



Find out more »

Read our special supplement celebrating 60 years of Electronics Weekly and looking ahead to the future of the industry.

Read the Electronics Weekly @ 60 supplement »



Read the first ever Electronics Weekly online: 7th September 1960. We’ve scanned the very first edition so you can enjoy it.

Read the very first edition »

Electronics Weekly teams up with RS Grass Roots to highlight the brightest young electronic engineers in the UK today.



Find out more »

Read our special supplement celebrating 60 years of Electronics Weekly and looking ahead to the future of the industry.

Read the Electronics Weekly @ 60 supplement »



Read the first ever Electronics Weekly online: 7th September 1960. We’ve scanned the very first edition so you can enjoy it.

Read the very first edition »

View All Events

Tune into this Xilinx interview: Responding to platform-based embedded design

Listen to the interview »



Tune into this podcast to hear from Chetan Khona (Director Industrial, Vision, Healthcare & Sciences at Xilinx) about how Xilinx and the semiconductor industry is responding to customer demands.

Listen to the interview »

By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. Electronics Weekly is owned by Metropolis International Group Limited, a member of the Metropolis Group; you can view our privacy and cookies policy here.

source

Ads