First Lady Liza visits West Visayas State U, gives away iPad, textbooks to her law students – Manila Bulletin

Published August 21, 2022, 5:35 PM

by Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos gave away iPads and textbooks to her law students when she visited the West Visayas State University (WVSU) here Friday, Aug. 19, two days before her 63rd birth anniversary, Sunday, Aug. 21.

“A very Happy Birthday to First Lady, Atty. Liza Araneta-Marcos, who is celebrating her birthday today, August 21,” said society magazine publisher Joe Marie Agriam in a video posted on Facebook.

“Last Friday, she was greeted with a hearty birthday song by her students. In return, she gifted her students with 36 iPads and textbooks. How lucky are her students!” Agriam added.

Despite protests from some students and Ilonggos, the First Lady came to WVSU to officially kick off her stint teaching Criminal Law at the College of Law.

Aside from the students, also seen in the video is WVSU President Dr. Joselito Villaruz.

Villaruz said the First Lady applied to be a faculty of the WVSU College of Law and was accepted based on her credentials.

He said that the First Lady wanted to teach law in Iloilo because of her strong roots. Her father Manuel Araneta Jr. is from Iloilo City while her mother Milagros Ledesma Cacho is also from Iloilo.

Mayor Jerry Treñas here and Iloilo City Rep. Julienne “Jamjam” Baronda have urged Ilonggos to put politics aside and let the First Lady teach at WVSU.

This city and Iloilo are known as bailiwicks of the opposition. Former Vice President Leni Robredo secured more votes than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the May 2022 elections.

