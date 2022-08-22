Connect with Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Tik Tok and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle – Pocket Gamer.Biz

Forgot password?
How does spending next week networking with the likes of top executives at Netflix, Google, Microsoft and Epic Games sound? Too good to be true? Pocket Gamer Connects is here to make the impossible possible, and you don’t want to miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect with the biggest names in both the games industry and the world as a whole.
Join us at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 9-10 to make career-changing connections and learn brilliant insights that can take your business to the next level. Our conferences have historically been attended by top global companies sharing their cutting-edge insights and networking with rising talent, and it’s your time to shine. Whether you are an indie developer looking to find your next great opportunity or an industry professional looking to network with the company of your dreams, our upcoming Seattle conference sets the stage for you to take action and propel your career forward.
The companies joining us in Seattle are truly top-tier global brands in a league of their own. Among the fantastic names joining us are Netflix, Google, Funko Games, Roblox, Microsoft, Epic Games, Tik Tok, Riot Games, Square Enix and many more. We know just how rare the opportunity to get meetings with companies like these can be, and we strive to make sure that our attendees can make the most out of their conference experience, so we have opened our meeting and scheduling system early to make it easier for attendees to plan their conference days and schedule meetings accordingly. If you haven’t already registered and started scheduling meetings, you still have time to get on these companies’ radars before the conference action starts! Book your ticket today so you can hop into the meeting system and make the most of your conference experience.
Without further ado, read on to see a full list of the incredible companies that will be joining us in Seattle. Keep in mind that even more will be confirmed over the coming week, so if you don’t find a name you’re looking for in the list, there’s still a chance they’ll be present!
Book your place and start networking today
Can’t wait a full week for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle? We can’t either! You can connect with representatives from all the companies listed above through our exclusive meeting platform and start scheduling meetings with them today. Schedules get booked up fast, so don’t leave it until the last minute to start booking those meetings! Register over at our site today and you could be booking meetings with all these big names tomorrow, there’s no time to lose.
See you next week!
