Here’s a List of Compatible Devices That Will Get Realme UI 3.0 Update – Beebom

At its Realme GT Neo 2 launch event in India, the Chinese giant took the wraps off its next-gen Android skin called Realme UI 3.0. As one would expect, there are many similarities across the design and feature set of Realme UI 3.0 and Oppo’s ColorOS 12, which is not a bad thing at all. Moreover, it’s great to see Realme also talking cues from Oppo to support Realme UI 3.0 update for several of its devices across multiple lineups in its portfolio.

If you are curious whether you will get Realme’s next-gen Android skin or not, we have compiled a list of devices that will get the Realme UI 3.0 update in this article.

Realme UI 3.0 Supported Devices List

At the event, Realme confirmed that more than 20 devices in its portfolio are compatible and will receive the Realme UI 3.0 update in the next 9 months. The Realme UI 3.0 beta will initially be available on the Realme GT series later this month. After that, the update will start rolling out to other premium devices in the company’s portfolio sometime in December 2021. With that said, check out the complete list of Realme UI 3.0 compatible devices right here:

October 2021 Realme GT



November 2021 N/A



December 2021 Realme X7 Max Realme GT Master Edition Realme 8 Pro Realme GT NEO 2 5G



First quarter of 2022 Realme X50 Pro 5G Realme 7 Pro Realme X7 Pro Realme 8 4G Realme 8i Realme narzo 30 Realme C25/ C25s Realme narzo 50A



Second quarter of 2022 Realme X7 Realme X3 Realme X3 SuperZoom Realme 8 5G Realme 8s Realme 7 5G Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G Realme narzo 30 5G



Realme UI 3.0: Key Features

Realme UI 3.0 brings along a new fluid space design with more white space, bolder text, and a cleaner visual experience. It also includes some of the new features we recently saw in ColorOS 12, including Portrait Silhouette AOD, 3D Omoji, and customizable themes. Realme UI 3.0 further adds new privacy features such as Privacy Dashboard, Private Pic Share, Approximate Location, and more.

There’s also many performance and animation optimizations under the hood to offer a smoother user experience. So basically, as you may have already guessed, Realme UI 3.0 is exactly similar to ColorOS 12. So yeah, are you excited to try out all the cool new features in Realme UI 3.0? Is your device on the list above? Let us know in the comments section below.

What now narzo 20 3.0 update place

Why not realme x2

Ralme 3i ke bare me

X7 800U lag performance

What about realme 5i

Realme 7 new update

Realme provides single major update , LOL 😂, Realme is weak in updates.

But realme strong compair other brands like under 30k, samsung. mi. vivo.

Why there is no update for realme xt and narzo 20 pro . Realme claimed for 5 years regular update . Wt…

Real me 6 kab atha

Realme X7 Pro m excited

Is realme X2 pro not in the list

Please include ur first ever flagship phone X2 PRO

Narzo 10 should be there

I believe engineers are working for all the devices.

Why realme narzo 30a this list

Why realme 6pro is not there

😔

What about Narzo 20

Why not in realme 6. ..?

Realme must updates to all devices like MI

Realme C3 Android 12 3.0 software update date

X2 Pro is a premium device.. why is it not in the list of eligible devices?

Why realme 7 😡😡😡

What about Narzo 20A

Can coming realme xt 3.0 update

What about realme 7 ?!

Is there nothing for narzo 20 pro? It is a pro model and should receive this update!!

Is Realme x in list of new update…..?????

Bhai hamara yaha avi tak 3G achase nhi pakadta hai 5G leke kya hi karegge

Realme c15 new update date

Realme c12 android 11 updata & android 12 new software update realesa data

Hi u had written realme 7 5G but there is no realme 7 5G it’s realme 7

Realme 7 5G is sold in Europe.

https://beebom.com/realme-7-5g-launched-with-dimensity-800u-120hz-display-48mp-quad-cameras/

Okhh bro, but this list is for India

