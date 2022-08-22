NASA's Curiosity rover is hits 10 years on Mars – Axios

Ads

Over the past 10 years, NASA's Curiosity rover has revealed that Mars was once a habitable world with long-lived rivers and lakes billions of years ago.

Why it matters: These discoveries have fundamentally transformed how scientists understand the habitability of Mars, with research now pointing to the idea that the planet could have supported life for a good portion of its history.

Curiosity had a prime mission for just two years when it landed on the Red Planet on Aug. 5, 2012.

Curiosity discovered what used to be an ancient stream bed that was home to a river that was once ankle to hip deep, according to a NASA report from 2013.

The big picture: Curiosity represents a culmination of decades of hardware sent to Mars over the years.

Curiosity will build on its past successes over the next three years on its newly extended mission.

What to watch: Curiosity runs on nuclear power, and eventually that will deplete, ending its long, scientifically productive stint on Mars.

