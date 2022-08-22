Should Internet Content & Information Stock Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Be in Your Portfolio Monday? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

The 54 rating InvestorsObserver gives to Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) stock puts it near the top of the Internet Content & Information industry. In addition to scoring higher than 81 percent of stocks in the Internet Content & Information industry, GOOG’s 54 overall rating means the stock scores better than 54 percent of all stocks.



What do These Ratings Mean?

Analyzing stocks can be hard. There are tons of numbers and ratios, and it can be hard to remember what they all mean and what counts as “good” for a given value. InvestorsObserver ranks stocks on eight different metrics. We percentile rank most of our scores to make it easy for investors to understand. A score of 54 means the stock is more attractive than 54 percent of stocks.



Our proprietary scoring system captures technical factors, fundamental analysis and the opinions of analysts on Wall Street. This makes InvestorsObserver’s overall rating a great way to get started, regardless of your investing style. Percentile-ranked scores are also easy to understand. A score of 100 is the top and a 0 is the bottom. There’s no need to try to remember what is “good” for a bunch of complicated ratios, just pay attention to which numbers are the highest.

What’s Happening With Alphabet Inc Class C Stock Today?

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) stock is trading at $119.41 as of 10:53 AM on Monday, Aug 8, an increase of $1.19, or 1.01% from the previous closing price of $118.22. The stock has traded between $118.44 and $120.86 so far today. Volume today is below average. So far 5,972,534 shares have traded compared to average volume of 29,454,671 shares. Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Alphabet Inc Class C stock.

