The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day – BET

April 12, 2022

2:23 PM

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day may still be months away, but if you can’t wait to save, there are great deals available at Amazon right now. From gift cards to LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches to trendy toys, we’ve found some can’t-miss deals at Amazon in April 2022.

One of the biggest Amazon sales in April 2022 includes exciting deals on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:

You’ll also find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Shop all our favorite finds below. Or, click the button below to see all the stuff on sale at Amazon right now for yourself.

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

DISNEY/AMAZON

The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show.

Amazon

If you’re shopping for an Easter gift, here’s a great idea: an Amazon Easter egg reveal gift card. This glossy little egg card holder, included at no extra charge, slides open to reveal a gift card in the denomination of your choosing.

“I was surprised by the size,” said one Amazon reviewer. “It’s as big as my face!”

LG Via Amazon

The 65-inch screen of this OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device’s a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

APPLE VIA AMAZON

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple’s newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever one you go with, you’ll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.

The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, is $329 right now (the best price to date) at Amazon and Walmart. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $429 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

➡️ $329 AT AMAZON

➡️ $329 AT WALMART

➡️ Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

➡️ $429 AT AMAZON

➡️ $429 AT WALMART

INTUIT VIA AMAZON

The deadline for filing your 2021 taxes is quickly approaching, which means it’s going to be increasingly difficult to find a deal on tax preparation software moving forward. That said, TurboTax is currently on discount at Amazon – you can save money by downloading there instead of buying direct from TurboTax.

➡️ TurboTax Deluxe 2021, $50 (reduced from $60) at Amazon

➡️ TurboTax Premier 2021 (Investments & Rental Properties), $70 (reduced from $90) at Amazon

WowWee via Amazon

One of the most buzzed about – and often sold out – toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy.

It’s similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

➡️ WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $29 (reduced from $40) at Amazon

➡️ WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $29 (reduced from $40) at Amazon

Amazon

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

This Roomba is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

HP via Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

MGA Entertainment / Amazon

This popular LOL Surprise toy set includes 12 dolls – two OMG, six LOL Surprise, two Pets and two Lil Sisters). There’s more than 70 pieces inside to unbox. Each of the LOL doll clothes are all movie inspired – each with stunning features, gorgeous styled hair, and outrageous movie star style.

The packaging doubles as a movie studio, with four stages and a green screen.

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds — they’re less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

Amazon

The Neo Chair is one of Amazon’s best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49).

Amazon

These Kimberly-Clark duckbill N95 masks have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft-but-strong headbands. If you’re willing to buy a box of 50, the price per mask is under $1. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for N95 masks, full stop.

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with our readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It’s currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

