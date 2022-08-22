'Ally McBeal' Sequel In Development at ABC – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

ABC is currently in early development on a sequel to David E. Kelley’s hit legal dramedy, “Ally McBeal.”

According to Deadline, the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole Carson on the mothership series.

Original star Calista Flockhart has been approached to guest star and executive produce.

The show will be written and produced by Karin Gist (Mike). There are no current plans for Kelley to be involved in the sequel.

20th Television is the studio.

“Ally McBeal,” which aired on Fox from 1997-2002, starred Flockhart as Ally, a lawyer working in the Boston law firm Cage and Fish along with her ex-lover and his wife, and followed Ally’s trials and tribulations through life as she looked for love and fulfillment. The main focus of the dramedy was the romantic and personal lives of the main characters, often using legal proceedings as plot device.

The previous five seasons of “Ally McBeal” are available to stream now on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in some countries.

Source: Deadline

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source

Ads