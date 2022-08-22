Paranoid Android support is set to come to Nothing Phone (1) – 9to5Google

Ads

July 18

Damien Wilde

– Jul. 18th 2022 3:49 am PT

@iamdamienwilde

Just a few days after its official unveiling and a barrage of online content for a startup, it seems that Paranoid Android support is set to come to the Nothing Phone (1).



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



This news comes shortly after kernel source code and full device tree were made available to enable custom kernel and ROM developers to work on developing their own OS forks and more. A Twitter thread between the official Paranoid Android account and Nothing CEO Carl Pei culminated in a tweet proclaiming that the third-party ROM is set to come to Phone (1).

Given that the Phone (1) ships with a clean, lightweight build of Android 12, it’s unclear just how you’ll benefit from throwing a custom ROM on the mid-ranger. However, Paranoid Android has been resurrected over the past few months with more devices slowly being added to the support roster. For those wanting full control over their devices and the ability to customize in ways not possible with stock skins, this might be a tempting prospect.

Alright, let’s do this!⁰⁰Paranoid Android is coming to the Nothing phone (1).⁰⁰#stayparanoid pic.twitter.com/nqq0lljNzo

— Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) July 16, 2022

Nothing OS is almost identical to the build of Android you’ll find on Pixel devices with just a few tweaks to take advantage of the Glyph lighting plus some tuning to help differentiate usability. Many of the original Paranoid Android team were hired by Carl Pei’s OnePlus to work on OxygenOS long before the advent of the Nothing Phone (1). It will be interesting to see if we see some Paranoid Android features bleed into or become adopted by Nothing OS as it develops.

Sadly, no timeframe was shared for when you might be able to flash Paranoid Android on the Nothing Phone (1). If you like tinkering with your phone, the value might have increased somewhat.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

@iamdamienwilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review

Google considers Pixel face unlock that relies on UDFPS

Google Fi readies Pixel Watch support

Google Wallet coming to Fitbit watches

source

Ads