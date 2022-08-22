NASA to Stream Artemis I Rollout, Briefings on Science, Tech Payloads – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Ads

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

Among the many payloads being discussed will be NEA Scout, a Marshall Space Flight Center mission with JPL’s Julie Castillo-Rogez serving as the science principal investigator.

NASA will hold a trio of media teleconferences the week of Aug. 14 to preview the science and technology payloads that will fly as part of the agency’s Artemis I flight test. NASA also will provide livestream coverage of Artemis I’s move to the launch pad ahead of its targeted no-earlier-than-Monday, Aug. 29, liftoff.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

Ten shoebox-size secondary payloads, called CubeSats, are hitching a ride to space on Artemis I’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and several other investigations are flying inside the Orion spacecraft during the flight test. Each of the payloads will perform science and technology experiments in deep space, expanding understanding of lunar science, technology developments, and deep space radiation.

Audio of all three briefings will livestream on NASA’s website. The briefings include (all times Eastern):

Monday, Aug. 15

5 p.m. – Lunar science payloads teleconference with the following participants:

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Noon – Technology demonstration and solar system science payloads teleconference with the following participants:

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Noon – Radiation secondary payloads teleconference with the following participants:

The agency is targeting Thursday, Aug. 18 to roll the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft to NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B in Florida and will provide a live stream on the NASA Kennedy You Tube channel beginning at 6 p.m.

Rachel Kraft

202-358-1100

rachel.h.kraft@nasa.gov

Corinne Edmiston

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-975-6798

corinne.m.edmiston@nasa.gov

2022-119

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

