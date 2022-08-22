Samsung Galaxy Unpacked video leaks, extols the benefits of the "flex" – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August 2022 and we’re already pretty certain that we’ll see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 phones.

But, if there was any doubt at all, a new, official-looking video teaser has leaked that reaffirms the focus for the event.

Posted by Twitter leaker @chunvn8888, Samsung‘s video comes with the strapline “flex is greater than flat”. It also states that we should “get ready to experience greater”.

Random Unpacked teaser for y’all pic.twitter.com/XkeO0uYiNP

It seems the teaser wasn’t due to hit the net until the day itself – it includes the date and “today” at the end. In all honesty though, it’s not like the event or phones have been particularly elusive. Even Samsung executives have been happy to talk about the new Flip and Fold of late.

As well as the foldables, it is thought that Samsung will launch its latest smartwatch – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earbuds during the event next month.

We’ll be covering it all live and bringing you news and hands-ons where possible. You can also find out how to watch it all yourself in our handy guide.