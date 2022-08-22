What's Coming To Disney+ In March 2022? Movies & More – Elite Daily

Ads

It’s a big month for the streamer.

It’s been a quiet winter for Disney+ after the surge of content in 2021. Other than movie arrivals like Free Guy and Eternals, the only significant debut has been The Book of Boba Fett. But all that’s about to change as spring heralds a slew of new arrivals for 2022. It’s time for everyone to assemble once more for Marvel and prep for new family films. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in March 2022.

The big debut is Moon Knight, the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+, which does not have a direct tie back in some form to the previous movies of the Infinity Saga. Up until now, every Marvel series on Disney+ starred at least one familiar face from the big screen, if not more. But Moon Knight is an entirely new character for fans to meet, played by Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac, and the show’s co-star is Ethan Hawke as the primary antagonist.

But since Moon Knight doesn’t arrive until the very end of March, there’s more for fans to anticipate. Turning Red, the new Pixar coming-of-age film, will almost certainly require tissues. As for laughter, that will come from Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, who co-star in a brand-new remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. And for music, Olivia Rodrigo will be dropping her SOUR film, driving home 2 u, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her album.

