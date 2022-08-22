100x and smash the market with Shiba Inu, Pugglit Inu, and Polkadot – Euro Weekly News

Ads

By EWN • 19 August 2022 • 9:05

The cryptocurrency world is loaded with a lot of coins that can help you achieve great success in terms of investment returns. Purchasing the right coin is key, of course.

Investors and crypto enthusiasts are always on the lookout for great new coins they can buy. We understand how tasking it can be to find the right coin hence we’ve decided to compile this article to help you. Take some time to review these coins – Pugglit Inu, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot.



Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is a fantastic new cryptocurrency that’s just entered the world of cryptocurrency. This coin is built with a DAO governance model where its unique community oversees its activities.

Suggestions of improvement and voting are left for members of the community to handle as they deem fit. Overall, the aim is to make sure Pugglit Inu (PUGT) enters the market and becomes one of the most popular coins around.

Buy Pugglit Inu Now

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is making sure that users can easily exchange or transfer tokens on its platform while utilizing its unique token swap system. Basically, this swap is created in a way that there’s an integration of DeFi systems with traditional fiat currencies.

According to Pugglit Inu (PUGT), this swap system will be created to offer incredible ease to users as they aim to access quick services.

Considering the fact that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is going to be launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, holders of this coin can make sure exchanges with any other token are done in a few steps. Also, it’s important to state that the exchange program being planned will have unlimited uses and it will be worked with later as the coin develops.

Buy Pugglit Inu Now

According to its whitepaper, Pugglit Inu (PUGT) features a token bridge that can help token holders in the platform swap coins from Binance to any other blockchain network they wish and vice versa.

Ultimately, this means users can easily transfer data and PUGT tokens across different networks with very low fees attached.

Considering that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is not aiming to stick to just the BSC network alone, users will have the opportunity to utilize access to other chains. Make sure to purchase this coin today.



Polkadot (DOT) is a high-performing coin that has witnessed great success and growth in the past few months; even with the dip, the coin has been observing good growth.

Considering how its parachains have become widely adopted by users everywhere, it won’t be a surprise to see Polkadot (DOT) do a 50% value rise in the next few weeks.

With an immense security measure backing it up, Polkadot (DOT) is able to offer great interoperability services in the cryptoverse.

Buy Pugglit Inu Now

If you’re planning to enrich and diversify your wallet at the same time, Polkadot (DOT) is a great option to start with.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular coins in the world of cryptocurrency today. Following the emergence of Shiba Inu around 2020, Shiba Inu has been doing wonders in scaling progressively.

According to CoinMarketCap rankings, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is easily in the top 20 coins in the world today. One thing that has helped Shiba Inu remain successful is its ability to maintain a powerful, loyal community.

As it stands, work is in progress to create ShibaSwap which is a decentralized exchange platform that will be included in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This platform is touted to succeed as Shiba Inu (SHIB) did.

Investors believe that as long as Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the backing of powerful influencers such as Elon musk, Shiba Inu will continue to scale and improve in value. Because of this, Shiba Inu is always a cryptocurrency worth keeping an eye on. Shiba Inu could make a great addition to any portfolio.

Buy Pugglit Inu Now

Sponsored

Share this story

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

© 2022 EWN Media. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.

Ads

source