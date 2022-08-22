Apple Will Soon Collect A 'Netflix Tax' From Chicago Streaming Subscribers – Benzinga

Ads

See Ad Disclosure

Apple Inc. AAPL will collect taxes on its streaming service in Chicago as a part of a settlement surrounding the so-called “Netflix Tax.”

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant will collect an amusement tax beginning Sept. 15 from customers in Chicago, reported Apple Insider citing Bloomberg Law.

This concludes a four-year legal spat between Apple and the Windy City government over Amusement Tax Ruling No. 5, which has been dubbed the “Netflix Tax.” The 2015 revenue program imposes a 9% levy on streaming music, video and gaming services.

As part of the settlement, Apple will not need to pay back taxes as a part of the settlement.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Chicago imposed a 9% tax on streaming services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix and the service run by Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT in 2015.

The iPhone manufacturer's bid to overturn the amusement tax was dismissed by the Cook County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Duffy in March, according to a prior report.

Apple had argued in the original complaint dating back to 2018 that the tax was unconstitutional on both the state and federal levels.

While dismissing the complaint without prejudice, the judge said Apple could file a second amended complaint within 35 days. The company had earlier amended its lawsuit to say it was directing an “as applied” challenge to the tax instead of a “facial” challenge.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares rose 0.4% to $173.75 in the after-hours after closing largely unchanged in regular trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple May Be Prepping To Serve Up More Ads — But Will Users Accept It?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers’ terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.

source