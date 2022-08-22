Secure lifetime access to Microsoft Office apps and training for only $80 – Popular Science

Ads

Anyone who has ever used a computer has probably used Microsoft Office at some point. To this day, it remains to be the most popular productivity suite, with its collection of programs designed to help the modern worker complete their tasks, including word processing, number crunching, and presentation building. But you likely have never paid for it yourself, especially if you use it for work or school.

If you’re planning to install the suite on your personal computer, you should be prepared to pony up cash since licenses aren’t exactly cheap. And don’t even think about snapping up a pirated copy, because not only is it illegal, but you also won’t get to enjoy its full functionality. Instead, grab your copy from the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle, which packs a lifetime license to the entire suite and expert-led training on how to make the most out of each program. You can get it on sale for $79 during our Back to Education event that runs until Aug. 24.

A lifetime license nets you unlimited access to the 2021 versions of MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, also known as the apps that you already you use on a regular basis. Upon purchase, you’ll immediately receive download links for quick access from your computer at home or work. The license offers regular updates for each software, along with free customer service for life.

If you’d like to unleash each program’s potential, there are also expert-led courses designed to help you be a power user. You’ll explore Excel’s Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts, discover how to create engaging presentations with Powerpoint, collaborate efficiently using Teams, run multiple databases using Access, and so much more.

For a limited time, you can grab the entire Microsoft 2021 suite for only $79.99 with a purchase of the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle. This deal only lasts until 8/24, so you better take advantage of this opportunity. As a bonus, a portion of the sales will be donated to a school or charity, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes.

Prices subject to change.

