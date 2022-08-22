Ethereum Killers Avalanche, BNB Set to Soar More Than 112%, Could Proprivex Follow Suit? | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

The crypto market is so complicated that many newbies may find it hard to navigate digital assets and make good decisions. Performing due diligence is still not enough to shield one from looming ripples often caused by crypto volatility. For this reason, experts suggest buying digital assets at low prices and hodling for the long term.

The above statement has two sides as the low-value crypto asset could be illiquid, meaning you may be able to convert to other assets values when you want, in addition to being prone to rug pulls; Or you could make big profits from your little investment if the project appears to be genuine.

This article shows you a great cryptocurrency you want to try out — called Proprivex Token (PPX). This is not financial advice, but a pointer and suggestion which must warrant you performing due diligence before buying. Furthermore, the article shows you positive news surrounding the $PPX token and a couple of Ethereum killers including Avalanche and BNB all set to soar soon.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain network that follows Ethereum’s framework to offer a more scalable structure for creating smart contracts on the blockchain. Avalanche is one of the few nature-friendly networks supporting lesser carbon footprints among DeFi projects. This is why many up-and-coming projects are bent on using the network.

Additionally, Avalanche gives developers the flexibility for newer integrations in their protocol for easy scaling and development. Avalanche also boasts low-cost transactions, is eco-friendly and has a blazingly fast transaction processing speed, being able to conduct 4,500 tps. All of these elements have contributed to the network’s high rate of adoption and spike in value in the DeFi space.



Binance Coin (BNB) runs on parallel chains called BNB Chain and BNB Smart Chain. The token on the latter is the commonly tagged $BSC with equal value as BNB. $BSC serves as a linkage between the BNB Chain and BNB Smart Chain for dApps and smart contracts, running on the Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain networks.

BNB, which started as an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency, before launching the BNB Chain, later introduced the Binance Smart Chain to reduce the workload on the Ethereum blockchain. BNB was adversely affected by the crypto winter in 2022, but later showed resilience which has set it on the path to soaring past 112%. Experts also predict BNB to go past $781 by 2025.

Proprivex Token (PPX), a portfolio and management platform, is set to leave a mark in the DeFi space through its native utility and unique exchange token, PPX. The crypto token will be used extensively throughout Proprivex’s ecosystem and beyond.



Being the engine house of the Proprivex ecosystem, traders and enthusiasts must buy and hold the $PPX token to participate in governance protocols. The presale or public is a great way to buy the $PPX token at a much lower price to be able to amass high returns in the long run.

You earn 45% cashback when you purchase $PPX tokens beginning from $100 to $3000. This is different from the 25% + 8% instant bonus you receive when you purchase with any of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

See the links below to learn more on Proprivex Token (PPX):

See more on Proprivex (PPX): Will New Cryptocurrency Proprivex Do Better Than Ripple and Fantom In The Crypto Market?



