Shiba Inu: ShibaFest to Take Over Michigan – Watcher Guru

As per an announcement by LADs Shiba Sequoia Forest on Twitter Spaces, a festival for Shiba Inu fans is set to be held at Muskegon Heights, Michigan. The week-long celebration, called ShibaFest, will be held sometime in 2023. However, the team did not provide a fixed date for the same.

The Muskegon Heights city council has keenly interested in the Shiba Inu community. The council’s interest is attributed to the efforts of Andrew Prater. Prater is dedicated not only to the Shib Army but also to saving giant sequoia trees. Moreover, the city council is considering legal requirements to accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other cryptos as payment. The city also plans to use particular LADs NFTs o procure discounts on certain products.

Prater has also stated that one of the goals is to make Shiba Inu (SHIB) the official crypto of Muskegon Heights. Several vendors are already on board to realize the vision of establishing a Shiba City. Prater also stated that there would be a Shiba Inu store. He said,

“This is going to be huge. People will be able to shop at a Shib store while they are here.”

Furthermore, an auction for city-owned properties is set to take place towards the end of the month. Whatever is left over from that auction will be available to Shiba Sequoia Forest. They intend to locate the locations with the most significant number of valuable trees, and the team aims to acquire such lands for Shiba Sequoia Forest parks and gardens.

The team is also engaged in a lot of charity work. LADS is assisting two distinct hospital networks in achieving their carbon offset targets. Furthermore, their initiatives provide meals for the underprivileged and the homeless.

SHIB has had quite a ride this year and announced many initiatives and projects scheduled to launch later this year. At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001491, down by 8% in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

