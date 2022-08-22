Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Aug 21st, 2022

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.







