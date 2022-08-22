Apple extends free service for two iPhones, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro goes for pre-order, Vivo V25 Pro launched and ot – Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now Bureau21 Aug, 2022, 08:30AM IST
Apple recently rolled out the iOS 15.6.1 update that patches important security loopholes for iPhone users. Union Minister for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also ‘urged’ iPhone users to get the latest OS update. Click here to read more.
The free repair program launched by Apple in August 2021 for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro has been extended for one more year. The company has mentioned that affected devices manufactured between “October 2020 and April 2021” qualify for a free repair. Click here to read more.
Samsung recently launched its most expensive earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro– along with foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. These earbuds are now available for pre-order in the country at Rs 17,999. Click here to read more.
Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the V25 Pro smartphone in India. The device features colour-changing AG glass back, a curved 3D display and a 32MP selfie shooter. Vivo V25 Pro starts at Rs 35,999 and is expected to be available on Flipkart from August 25. Click here to read more.
Realme 9i 5G with Dimensity 810 processor starting at Rs 14,999 is now official in India. The smartphone sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup and is set to go on sale on August 24 via Flipkart and the company’s official site. Click here to read more.
Realme TechLife brand Dizo has announced a new multi-grooming kit in India at an introductory price of Rs 999. The Dizo Trimmer Kit offers 4-in-1 grooming and styling attachments and promises a runtime of 240 minutes. Click here to read more.
Philips has launched two new flagship gaming monitors under its M3000 series. These monitors come with game-centric features, a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free subscription and start at Rs 24,990. Click here to read more.
Sony’s new SA-RS5 wireless speakers which are compatible with the HT-A7000 premium soundbars are now official in India. These speakers will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals at Rs 47,990. Click here to read more.
Realme has introduced a new pair of TWS earbuds — the TechLife Buds T100 — along with the Realme 9i 5G smartphone. These budget earbuds come with a compact charging case and feature 10mm drivers. TechLife Buds T100 will be at Flipkart, Amazon and the company’s official site at Rs 1,499 from August 24. Click here to read more.
OnePlus has dropped Rs 1000 on both variants of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and houses a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Click here to read more.
Samsung has announced a Rs 3000 price cut for the Galaxy F42 smartphone. The 6GB RAM variant of the device is now available at Rs 17,999. Customers can buy the handset in two different colour options — Matte Black and Matte Blue. Click here to read more.
Oppo’s next big update to ColorOS — the ColorOS 13 — which is based on Android 13 has added — some new design elements, an Aquamorphic design and improvements across the interface along with Android 13 features. Click here to read more.
The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has launched an all-new app for Windows users. Earlier, these users either had to download the web-based version of the app or had to use WhatsApp through their internet browsers. Click here to read more.
