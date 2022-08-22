FreeWoly May Become The Next Big MemeCoin Like Dogelon Mars & Floki Inu – NewsBTC

Ads

The crypto industry has seen the uprising of several meme tokens. Some of them have attained great heights and provided huge gains to individuals who were early enough to get on board. Some even move to include additional utilities to provide more value for investors.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are two of the most successful meme coins. Currently, a brand new token, FreeWoly (FWOLY), is moving to replicate their performance and achieve even more.

FreeWoly could rightly be the next mega meme coin, and now may be the best time to buy as its presale begins. Let’s take a look at the exciting new token and how it compares to Dogelon Mars (ELON) & Floki Inu (FLOKI).

FreeWoly is a developing crypto project that incorporates an exciting play-to-earn (P2E) game concept and Augmented Reality (AR) with a memecoin base. It is a project designed to allow users to enjoy the best of the digital world and our world. Players can interact with each other and receive rewards while playing.

The platform is based on its native FWoly coin (FWOLY), which is a mixed-model token backed by an NFT-based ecosystem and tokenomics but with a memecoin essence. The token will be used within the network to trade animal and farmland NFTs and can also be traded on other crypto exchanges as a standalone cryptocurrency.

Users can also earn the FWOLY token when they play FreeWoly. The game will be highly interesting and stimulating as it plans to combine elements from two popular games: Pokemon Go and Farmville.

With Pokemon Go’s interactivity and Farmville’s challenging strategy element, FreeWoly will build a project that will attract a loyal following and community. One will, however, be required to mint a unique Woly NFT to get started, and the token can be traded on the platform’s NFT marketplace with other players.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) rode the wave of social influence and hype as a result of the popularity and influence of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Thanks to the memecoin duo, Dogelon Mars was greeted at launch by several investors who were solely on the lookout for dog-themed coins.

Also, the well-known crypto influencer, Elon Musk, and his dream to colonize Mars are referenced in the project. The developers named the coin in tribute to the Tesla founder, as evident in its ticker, ELON. This also boosted its popularity.

While it started off as a joke and has no utilitarian use cases at the moment, apart from buying, holding, and selling, it still has a dedicated following. The coin has also seen incredible highs, providing investors with massive gains.



Floki Inu is another crypto project that took advantage of the DOGE and SHIB memecoin hypes to launch what it chooses to refer to as a “movement.” It was created by members and fans of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community to combine the power of memes with utility.

The Floki Inu (FLOKI) project offers some interesting features, including a play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse game that utilizes A-level game models and upgradable NFTs, all powered by the FLOKI token. Users can also earn the token by playing the game.

Having also been inspired by Elon Musk, and with a solid community backing, the token provided investors with huge gains. It has positioned itself for more growth as it continues to expand its utility to include an education platform or a crypto learning academy as well as an NFT and merchandise marketplace.

The memecoin wave doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon as FreeWoly enters the scene with its mixed model project. The token compares well with other dominant players in the sector as it doesn’t only plan to trend through mass hype, its utility is sufficiently attractive to maintain demand.

With its fun and interactive project model, users will move to take advantage of the project’s features. If you are looking for the next memecoin with the potential to generate massive gains, FreeWoly is your best bet. Check out the platform’s website to get started.

Check below for information on FreeWoly (FWOLY):

Presale: https://farm.freewoly.io

Website: http://freewoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/FreeWolyOfficial





Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source