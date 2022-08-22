Tesla is increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving software to $15,000 – Yahoo Singapore News

Ads

For the second time this year, Tesla is increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature. On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted that the upfront cost of the driver assistance software would increase to $15,000 on September 5th. The automaker will honor the current $12,000 price on orders made before that date but will deliver those vehicles at a later date. "Note, you can upgrade your existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app," Musk added. He didn't say if Tesla would increase the price of its FSD subscription plans. Depending on the current Autopilot capabilities of your Tesla, adding the software currently costs as much as $199 per month.

Tesla has consistently increased the price of its Full Self-Driving feature over the years. When the company first began offering FSD as a separate option from Autopilot, it cost consumers $5,000 to add the software during configuration and $7,000 post-delivery. At the start of the year, the price of FSD went from from $10,000 to $12,000. Elon Musk telegraphed Tesla would increase the price of FSD yet again back in July when he said the software was "ridiculously cheap" at $12,000 and that a price hike would mean the difference between Tesla "being worth a lot money or worth basically zero."

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th.

Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

