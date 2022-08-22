How To Delete Chat Or Message In Microsoft Teams? – Tech News Today

Ads

Microsoft Teams is one of the applications that digitalized our workspace. With digitalization, users get to enjoy several features such as meeting alerts, real-time chats, and file sharing.

Additionally, you also get to delete chats that are no longer useful to you. It’s a big contrast to what we’re used to in a physical office. You’re on the right page if you’re interested in learning more about how you can delete chats in teams.

This article will cover how you can delete chats from the desktop, Android, and iOS/iPad OS versions of Microsoft Teams, so keep reading!

There are a few things you must keep in mind before you delete messages on Teams. This includes certain restrictions and the accessibility of your deleted chats. We recommend you skim through this before you start deleting chats:

You can delete the messages from the Chat section in Teams. Remember, you must log in to the Teams organization with the chat. You can access messages from other organizations if you’re logged in to a different account.

You do not have to own a certain device to remove messages from Teams. The delete feature is available across all versions of Teams; Desktop, Android, and iOS/iPad OS.

You can delete selected messages on Teams. This is handy when you accidentally send a wrong message to a colleague or a channel. Deleting individual messages is supported in all versions of Teams.

Here are ways you can delete messages on Teams:

If you use the desktop version of Teams, refer to these steps to remove messages from a conversation:

(NOTE: To recover the deleted messages immediately, click on Undo next to the “This message has been deleted” message.)

Deleting messages on Teams is the same for Teams’ Android and iOS versions. Here are the steps you can refer to delete chats from your mobile application:

If you have a conversation with a user you have no use for, you can delete your copy of it. You might use this feature, especially when a colleague has left your organization.

When you delete conversations, they will be removed from the Chat section. This will help declutter your space for other important chats.

You can delete chat for all versions of Teams, including the desktop, Android, and iOS/iPad OS versions.

For desktop users, follow these steps to delete the entire conversation with a user on MS Teams:

If you use an iPhone or an iPad to use Microsoft Teams, here are the steps you can refer to delete conversations:

The option of deleting conversations is also available in the Android version of Microsoft Teams. Follow these steps to delete conversations in Teams using an Android device:

Deleting messages is permanent and very difficult to recover. If you do not wish to lose the chats permanently, you can try other options such as Hide or Mute.

Using the Hide feature keeps the conversation away from the Chat section until the other person posts a new message. If you have a conversation with a user that has been inactive for a long time, you can use this feature.

The Hide feature is available in all versions of Microsoft Teams.

If you use a desktop while using MS Teams, follow these steps to hide a conversation:

For iPhone and iPad users, here are the steps you can follow to hide conversations in Microsoft Teams:

You can also hide conversations if you own an Android device. Follow these steps to hide chats from an Android device:

The Mute feature is used to block notifications from the conversations you’ve enabled this feature for. You can mute conversations that aren’t as urgent as the rest. This will allow you to turn more attention to urgent conversations.

Like other features, Mute is available in all Microsoft Teams versions.

Here are the steps you can refer to mute conversations in the desktop version of MS Teams:

For iPhone and iPad users, refer to these steps to mute a conversation in MS Teams:

If you use an Android device to use Microsoft Teams, follow these steps to mute a conversation:

If you do not find a Delete option when trying these methods, you either have a guest account, or the admin hasn’t granted you the permission required to delete the conversation.

Sign in with your Microsoft credentials to open a user account on MS Teams. A user is free to use all free-to-use functions if they own a free version of MS Teams.

If you have the Delete right revoked, we suggest you contact the administrator to request for change.

