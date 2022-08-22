10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $30 Echo Show 5, $20 Echo Auto, more – BGR

Ads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Labor Day right around the corner, the deals are really heating up on Sunday, August 14. The team of expert deal hunters here at BGR Deals found 10 extra-special sales that you won’t want to miss.

Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods 2 for $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto for just $19.99, AirPods Pro for $179.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and more.

Plus, the best deal of all today: Amazon’s $85 Echo Show 5 is only $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30. That’s a new all-time low price that’s cheaper than Prime Day 2022!

Scroll through all 10 of today’s top sales down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR’s expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

BGR’s audience craves our industry-leading insights on the latest in tech and entertainment, as well as our authoritative and expansive reviews.

We guide our loyal readers to some of the best products, latest trends, and most engaging stories with non-stop coverage, available across all major news platforms.

BGR is a part of Penske Media Corporation.

© 2022 BGR Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress VIP

source