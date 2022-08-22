Samsung One UI 5.0 (Android 13) update and bugs tracker (cont. updated) – PiunikaWeb

Ads

Update 13 [August 22; 13:25]: Samsung is now internally testing One UI 5.0 for Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Update 12 [August 15; 12:00]: Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0 beta in India is expected (1, 2) to release around August 23-25.

Update 11 [August 9; 18:18]: One UI 5.0 beta program for Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 is expected soon. More on that here.

Update 10 [August 8; 09:50]: Samsung has opened One UI 5.0 beta program for Galaxy S22 in the US.

Update 9 [August 5; 17:41]: One UI 5.0 beta based on Android 13 is now available for Galaxy S22 users in Germany.

Update 8 [July 26; 09:54]: Samsung has opened One UI 5 official forum on its community website.

Update 7 [July 11; 12:43]: Early One UI 5.0 build has been leaked ahead of beta release which reveals some new changes that might arrive in the upcoming OS.

Update 6 [July 6; 09:40]: Internal One UI 5.0 beta available for Galaxy S22 series.

Update 5 [June 28; 13:03]: Samsung is expected to start One UI 5.0 beta program for Galaxy S22 in July.

Update 4 [June 23; 10:04]: Galaxy S22 series beta firmware development starts.

Update 3 [June 9; 16:22]: Samsung will significantly improve the UI animation speeds with One UI 5.0 update.

Update 2 [June 6; 18:39]: The One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S22 is likely under development.

Update 1 [April 8; 11:20]: One UI 5.0 update public beta expected in July.

This tracker has separate sections for keeping tabs on the update rollouts, bugs, and issues plaguing One UI 5.0, and the new feature released by Samsung. Following is a brief explanation for each section:

That’s all for the instructions.

Note: Our team is trying hard to keep this tracker updated with all the latest info. However, if & when you feel something is missing, wrong, or should be added, do not hesitate to tip us in comments or through email .

Featured image source: Samsung

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

My fascination with technology and computers goes back to the days of Windows XP. Since then, I have been tinkering with OS, mobile phones, and other things. When I am not working on anything, you will find me enjoying video games on some Discord server.

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source