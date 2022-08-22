Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall As Markets Remain Muted – Outlook India

Ads

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.76 per cent to $22,804, while Ethereum (ETH) was down 1.62 per cent to $1,820 on Friday

Physically, Virat Kohli doesn’t appear to be struggling, but as it often happens when you are out of form, the first mistake you make tends to be your last.

Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, a veteran of 99 test matches, says ups and downs are common in cricket, stressing that age is not a factor for team selection, as long as Virat Kohli is fit enough for the upcoming T20 World Cup

The BJP calls him a rank opportunist, but Nitish Kumar looks undeterred, as speculations about him being a challenger to PM Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls fly thick and fast

Virat Kohli, India’s biggest batting hope, is undergoing the longest drought in his career. How can he return among runs before the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia later this year?

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 10:53 am

Cryptocurrency prices remained muted today as most cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), registered a decline.

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 3.19 per cent to $1.09 trillion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 9.68 per cent to $65.03 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Gnosis, and it was trading at $193.23. It increased by 9.62 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Huobi Token (HT), which was trading at $2.15 with a 15.22 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 2.76 per cent, and it was trading at $22,804. Its market cap decreased by 2.75 per cent to $436.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 13.1 per cent to $25.9 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.14 per cent to 40.18 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.62 per cent to $1,820, and its market cap decreased by 1.61 per cent to $222.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.32 per cent to $16.4 billion.

Ripple (XRP): Ripple has launched crypto-enabled enterprise payments in Brazil with Travelex Bank, according to information on the altcoin’s website. “Brazil is a key market for Ripple given its importance as an anchor to business in Latin America, its openness to crypto and country-wide initiatives that promote fintech innovation. As a result, the market is experiencing an explosion of activity as institutions look to adopt crypto and blockchain technology to solve customer pain points,” said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple.

XRP’s price fell by 3.40 per cent to trade at $0.3616, while its market cap decreased by 3.40 per cent to $17.8 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 15.07 per cent to $1.03 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 76.27 per cent to $38.35. Its market cap decreased by 6.27 per cent to $13.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.88 per cent to $1.08 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 7.95 per cent to $0.4944. Its market cap decreased by 7.95 per cent to $16.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.19 per cent to $791.7 million.

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 8.69 per cent to $0.07391, its market cap fell by 8.69 per cent to $9.8 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 14.95 per cent to $756.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 11.49 per cent to trade at $0.0000132. Its market cap decreased by 11.49 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 34.10 per cent to $663.2 million.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source