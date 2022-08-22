Join the Official Binance Kenya Telegram Group and Stand a Chance to Win $10 in BNB – TechTrendsKE

Binance Kenya would like to welcome you to our official Telegram group where you can get real-time updates on upcoming Binance activities in Kenya! From free events to Binance product and features! New members who join the Telegram group between 10:00AM 07/8/2020 to 10:00AM 11/8/2020 stand a chance to win $10 in BNB*!
20 lucky winners will be chosen and a total of $200 in BNB is available to be won! Please note this promotion will be run for a limited time – 10:00AM 07/8/2020 to 10:00AM 11/8/2020 .
Join the Binance Kenya Telegram group here t.me/binancekenya
How to participate?
There will be a transparent draw to select winners for the rewards.
How to win?
Reward One:
Join the Binance Kenya Telegram Community, set up an account on Binance.com you will stand a chance to win $10 in BNB. 15 participants will be awarded for this.
Reward Two:
Share your suggestions and contribute to discussions on the telegram and stand a chance to win $10 in BNB every day of the campaign. 5 participants will be awarded for this.
Participants may earn both rewards; rewards will be distributed within 24 hours after the campaign ends.
Terms and Conditions
