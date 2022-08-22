iPadOS 15.6 fixes pesky iPad mini 6 charging issue — check out its other new features – Laptop Mag

Ads

By Kimberly Gedeon published 21 July 22

Affected iPad mini 6 users will dig the new iPadOS update

Apple recently released iPadOS 15.6, and to the delight of affected iPad mini 6 users, it addresses a charging issue that a significant number of users experienced after updating to iPadOS 15.5. Many were unable to charge their Apple slates.

Fortunately, the Cupertino-based tech giant rectified the issue with the roll out of iPadOS 15.6. With the update, affected sixth-generation iPad minis should be able to detect chargers and other USB-C accessories.

The iPadOS 15.6, similar to iOS 15.6, rectifies a lengthy list of security flaws. To put it succinctly, iPad 15.6 addressed issues regarding apps gaining access to root privileges, vulnerable avenues that could be abused by remote users, and more. To check out Apple’s in-depth list of iPadOS 15.6 security updates, click here (opens in new tab).

Like iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 also fixes the following bugs:

iPadOS 15.6 also joins iOS 15.6 in offering a new TV app feature that lets users pause, rewind and fast-forward live sports games.

To update to iPad 15.6, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

