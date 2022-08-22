Over $116M Of NFT Marketplace X2Y2 Is Suspected Of Wash Trading – NFTgators

Ads

NFT marketplace X2Y2 sees over $143M in trading volume over the past 7 days, but more than 80% of that is suspected of wash trading (about $116M).

Data by @nftgoio. pic.twitter.com/sIXIYQWB0P

