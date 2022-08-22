Jersey Skies: Europe on track to launch new Jupiter mission – Jersey's Best

Ads

Posted on August 15, 2022 by Ana Gonzalez – Uncategorized

An artist’s rendition of the ESA’s JUICE spacecraft exploring Jupiter and its moons. Photo courtesy of ESA/ATG Medialab

NASA’s very successful Juno spacecraft was originally scheduled to end it mission at Jupiter this summer. Fortunately, the spacecraft is healthy, and its mission has been extended to 2025.

Meanwhile, the European Space Agency has been planning a new mission of its own to the Jovian system. Called Juice – JUpiter ICy moons Explorer – the mission will focus on the moons orbiting the giant planet. It will fly by Callisto and Europa, then finish the mission by orbiting Ganymede. This will be the first spacecraft to orbit a moon besides our own.

These moons are large and icy – Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system. In fact it is so large it is slightly larger than the planet Mercury. We have evidence that Ganymede, Callisto and Europa could have vast oceans beneath their icy crusts. Not only are these moons an excellent area to explore the formation processes of gas giant planets, but also a very interesting place to search for signs of life.

JUICE – JUpiter ICy moons Explorer – is the first large-class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision 2015-2025 program. Planned for launch in 2022 and arrival at Jupiter in 2029, it will spend at least three years making detailed observations of the giant gaseous planet Jupiter and three of its largest moons, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. Airbus is the prime contractor to ESA. Photo courtesy of Airbus

Juice will carry a battery of 10 sophisticated instruments to carry out observations. Three spectrometers to study the atmosphere of Jupiter, the composition of ices and minerals on the moons, the upper atmosphere and aurora. An laser altimeter to measure the surfaces of the moons, a variety of radar and radio experiments to probe beneath the icy crust and measure the gravitational fields. In addition, magnetometers and particle detectors will probe the planet’s giant magnetic field and charged particles trapped within it.

European Space Agency (ESA) plans to launch Juice next spring. For more information, visit the ESA website. The mission will complement NASA’s own mission to Europa, the Europa Clipper which is scheduled for launch in 2024.

Kevin D. Conod is the Planetarium Astronomer at the County College of Morris and president of the North Jersey Astronomical Group.



