Samsung Galaxy S22 series mega-leak: quality images, specs, prices – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ivan 26 January 2022

Samsung Android

Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series on February 9, and the stars of the show will be the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The trio has been the subject of so many leaks that we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect. But this latest leak is the biggest of them all, delivering detailed specs sheets andhigh-quality images.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch 2340x1080px Dynamic AMOLED 2X of variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone, will rely on a 4nm Exynos 2200 chip at (least in Europe) with an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD RDNA 2 graphics. There’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

The Galaxy S22 will camera setup will include a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm) main sensor behind the wide 23mm lens, 12MP (f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.44 µm) 13mm ultrawide unit and 10MP (f/2.4, OIS, 1/3.94″, 1.0 µm) 69mm 3x telephoto snapper. At the front we’ll get a 10MP (f/2.2, 1/3.24″, 1.22 µm) 25mm selfie camera.



Samsung Galaxy S22 in White, Green, Pink Gold and Black

The Galaxy S22 will have a 3,700mAh battery with wired and wireless charging of yet unconfirmed speeds. The smallest S22 series phone measures 146.0×70.6×7.6mm and weighs 167g.

Prices will be €849 for the 8/128GB and €899 for the 8/256GB models.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Galaxy S22+ keeps the general formula but adds a larger display and bigger battery.

It has a 6.6-inch 2340x1080px Dynamic AMOLED 2X of variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, higher brightness of 1750 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The battery capacity is going to be 4,500mAh.



Samsung Galaxy S22+ in White, Green, Pink Gold and Black

The cameras and chipset configuration are the same as the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22+ weighs 195g and measures 157.4×75.8×7.64mm.

The Galaxy S22+ will cost €1,049 for the 8/128GB version and €1,099 for the 8/256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Finally, we come to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It will have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X of 3080x1440px resolution, a more sophisticated 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1750 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Hardware-wise, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will match the S21 Ultra, but it’s said to have improved things dramatically in processing. There’s a main 108MP f/1.8 camera with OIS, a 12MP (f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, AF) 13mm ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto cameras: a 69mm 3x (f/2.4, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, OIS), and a 230mm 10x (f/4.9, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, OIS) periscope.

The selfie camera will have a 40MP sensor (1/2.8″, 0.7µm, AF) and 25mm f2.2 lens.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in White, Green, Burgundy and Black

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery, as well as a built-in S Pen, which pushes the weight to 227g. The Ultra measures 163.3×77.9×8.9mm.

Prices are €1,249 for the base 8/128GB model, €1,349 for the 12/256GB middle trim and €1,449 for a maxed-out 12/512GB model.

The Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in Europe from February 25.

