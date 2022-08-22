3 TECHNOLOGICAL CRYPTO PROJECTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT: QUILVIUS, APECOIN, AND AXIE INFINITY – Crypto Mode

Ads

The world is progressing rapidly, and the cryptocurrency niche is evolving too. But despite the technological advancements, people have experienced a restricted flow of information on online platforms. It has led to a declining culture of reading books and as such has created problems for readers, and authors publishing their novels.

As a solution, the developing team is designing a new crypto project, Quilvius (QVUI), which is still in the developing stages and yet to launch. This platform will work as a decentralized platform that connects readers and writers to form a sustainable ecosystem that depends on community engagement.



Does this project sound interesting? Do you want to know more about it? Read the following article to learn more about Quilvius Network and its features. Let’s explore the world of crypto tokens and compare it with existing projects, ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS), to analyze the potential of Quilvius (QVUI) in the market.

ApeCoin (APE) is a meme coin project that provides utility and governance to users. It is one of the platforms that was badly affected by the recent crypto market crash and is still struggling to get back on track.

However, this doesn’t overshadow the features this token has. It is a decentralized platform where users can create, mint, and exchange non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and generates revenue by unleashing creativity.



Axie Infinity (AXS) is another NFT-based crypto project that uses a decentralized application (dApp) to explore the world of NFTs and expand its scope. It is a play-to-earn game powered by blockchain technology where users can buy NFTs of monsters and make them battle against each other.

It is an entertaining way of earning tokens and passive income; the more you play, the more opportunities you have to get rewards. However, according to the recent crypto news, a man in the Philippines was robbed and left in debt due to the malfunctioning of the ecosystem.



Quilvius (QVUI) is one of the crypto projects that do not focus on profit maximization but on providing cultural services and restoring the culture in the society. Instead of generating huge revenues, the token aims to provide money-making opportunities to people.



Nowadays, the masses can access thousands of movies, shows, and series just by paying a minimal subscription fee on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other such platforms. But what about books? Is there any place where you can access novels with the same amount? No, there isn’t.

As a solution, the team of Quilvius Network is working hard to build a decentralized application (dApp) where you can easily read books while paying a small amount of rental fees.

As soon as the project will launch in the market, it will provide the following benefits to its users:



Quilvius (QVUI) is a utility token deployed on Binance Smart Chain. It works as a primary crypto token utilized in all the transactions within the ecosystem. This upcoming project provides a secure platform where users can share and promote their content without worrying about plagiarism and pirated copies. It is a connected forum for readers to come along and access an unlimited supply of books against small subscription fees. The concept of the project is realistic and might become a famous addition to the crypto world.

Like many projects, Quilvius (QVUI) has provided a set of bonus opportunities to invite people to the network. If you use ETH coins to buy QVUI, you will receive 20% additional tokens in your wallet. Also, if you purchase them in the first presale stage, you can get a chance to earn 10% extra QVUI crypto coins.

Always conduct proper research when dealing with pre-sales of currencies and tokens. The information above does not constitute investment advice by CryptoMode or its team, nor does it reflect the views of the website or its staff.

Always conduct proper research when dealing with pre-sales of currencies and tokens. The information above does not constitute investment advice by CryptoMode or its team, nor does it reflect the views of the website or its staff.

