Exclusive! Anjali Thakkar and Kashmira Pardeshi roped in for an upcoming webseries on Disney+ Hotstar – Tellychakkar

Ads

Actresses Anjali Thakkar and Kashmira Pardeshi are all set to share screen space for an upcoming web series on Disney Plus Hotstar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of Bollywood digital and television. And now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with yet another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As per the report, it is said that Actress Anjali Thakkar and Kashmira Pardeshi are all set to be seen in an upcoming web series. Yes you heard right, Anjali Thakkar who is known for The trip, The office and few others is now all set to share screen space with Kashmira Pardeshi who is known for her contribution in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

These two beautiful actresses are all set to share screen space for an upcoming untitled web series of Disney plus hotstar.

Well the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actresses is still awaited also we look forward to see you what different they are going to offer with this upcoming web series which is produced by Shital Bhatia.

( Also Read – Exclusive! “I love my mom’s home-cooked food it’s so yummylious; I relish it,” says Pranay Pachauri as he reveals his favorite person, cuisine and more

No doubt OTT platform Hotstar has always treated with some of the best content, how can we forget projects like Arya Season 1 and season 2, Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5!

Having said that we look forward to see some great content with this upcoming untitled web series.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch these beautiful actresses on screen. How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read – Exclusive! Rasika Dugal talks about how she bagged the role of Neeti in Delhi Crime and reveals if she was nervous in stepping into Season 2

Copyright © 2022 Tellychakkar.com. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

source