How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’ – Yahoo News

Ads

By Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backwards for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's playbook.

The company that changed the way we watch television and movies aims to emulate the success of Mickey Mouse and "Star Wars," by trying to build brands that traverse film, television, games and consumer products, executives told Reuters in recent interviews.

Netflix teams are plotting ways to milk more from Netflix's bigger shows and movies with universes and characters they can return to again and again. The franchise strategy, details of which are reported here for the first time, is meant to complement Netflix's efforts to build a vast library of original programming with something for every taste.

"We want to have our version of ‘Star Wars’ or our version of ‘Harry Potter,’ and we're working very hard to build that,” said Matthew Thunell, the Netflix vice president credited with finding “Stranger Things.” “But those are not built overnight.”

Netflix’s franchise initiative comes at a critical moment, following two rounds of layoffs amid subscriber losses. It is racing to build a lower-cost, advertising-supported version of the service, which it once vowed never to do. On Tuesday, the company is expected to report losing 2 million more subscribers when it announces quarterly earnings. Its shares have sunk 70% this year.

Some of Netflix's current partners, who requested anonymity to protect their ongoing business relationships, said they have been frustrated by what they see as a lack of collaboration between the film and television groups. This has stymied efforts to capitalize on success through sequels, spin-offs or film adaptations of a hit series, they said.

"It feels as if you have to fight your way into building a franchise there," said one studio executive.

Thunell offered a different view. He and a corporate spokesperson described an environment of close collaboration among creative executives, who may independently greenlight projects but work toward the same goals.

"At a traditional studio, there are these big walls between the feature team and animation team and series team," he said. "Because Netflix is a very young organization, those walls just never had time to be built."

'STRANGER THINGS' TREATMENT

Netflix executives point to "Stranger Things" as a model. The science-fiction series, now in its fourth season, has inspired merchandise from a Surfer Boy frozen pizza at Walmart to Magic 8 Ball toys from Hasbro, plus live experiences. A "Stranger Things" spin-off series and stage play are in the works.

On its heels, Netflix executives said they plan to or are in the process of giving at least a dozen series and films the “Stranger Things” treatment.

The Spanish series “La Casa de Papel” has been remade in Korean and has a spin-off in the works. A prequel to the Regency-era period drama “Bridgerton” has been ordered, as was a reality competition in which nobody dies inspired by South Korean drama “Squid Game.” “The Witcher” fantasy series spawned an animated film and is getting a prequel.

The company also identified three coming shows as potential franchises because the stories are well known, bringing built-in audiences.

"The Three-Body Problem," an adaptation of the first book in a Chinese science-fiction trilogy, is in production with "Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as executive producers. "One Piece," based on a Japanese Manga series, is shooting, and a live-action adaptation of animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" just completed filming.

To be sure, not every story works as a franchise.

Executives aim to produce franchises from Millarworld, the comic book publisher Netflix acquired in 2017. The first Millarworld series, "Jupiter's Legacy," was canceled after the first season. There are currently six new projects in development, and another in production, said a spokesperson, who added that Netflix has plans to explore the villains of "Jupiter's Legacy" in a new series.

“It has to start with the story itself. Does it sustain that kind of expansion?" Thunell said. "There are some series like 'Stranger Things' that are wildly successful, that do have the depth of mythology, and additional stories that allow you to move into animation or features or anime."

EMERGING FILM FRANCHISES

The film studio, started from scratch five years ago, sees a handful of budding franchises: "Enola Holmes," about Sherlock's teenage sister, "Knives Out," an Agatha Christie-style mystery, “Old Guard," about a team of immortal mercenaries, action-thriller "Extraction" and zombie tale “Army of the Dead.”

Spy thriller "The Gray Man" debuts Friday. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, whom film chief Scott Stuber hailed as "franchise builders" at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, said they created a rich world with expansion in mind.

"We've definitely specifically designed and thought of this narrative in a way to carry it forward in other forms," co-director Anthony Russo said in an interview.

Netflix bolstered its franchise-building efforts through an October 2020 restructuring under new global TV chief Bela Bajaria, a former Universal Television executive who developed such Netflix comedies as "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Master of None."

As subscriber growth slowed in fall 2020, Bajaria sought to extract more from pricey deals with such producers as "Bridgerton's" Shonda Rhimes. She also formed a team to develop prestige series and spectacles (often big, effects-driven fantasy series) that could grow into franchises.

SCOUTING MATERIAL

Netflix added consumer products staff and hired in-house book scouts to find works to adapt, rather than waiting for outside agents or publishers to bring material to its executives. Thunell called this step a "game changer." It also created a video games unit.

The company has begun involving marketing and consumer products staff early in the franchise-building process. These teams, for example, recently traveled to London to meet with Benioff and Weiss on the "Three-Body Problem" set.

"Army of the Dead" producers Zack and Deborah Snyder provided input on a virtual reality experience while they were filming, according to Josh Simon, head of Netflix's consumer products and live experiences division. His team is now working with the Snyders on ideas tied to their next movie, "Rebel Moon."

"We're really deeply immersed in production meetings," Simon said. "We can work years ahead because we have that level of trust and collaboration with the creators."

Steven Ekstract, CEO of Global Licensing Advisors, said "Stranger Things" alone has the potential to generate $1 billion in annual retail sales starting in 2025 from products, events and possibly a theme park ride or digital avatars.

Netflix would reap royalties of about $50 million to $75 million from those sales, plus free advertising from merchandise. To reach that level, Netflix needs to keep people engaged with the "Stranger Things" world, he said.

The streaming service has considerably less experience in erecting franchises than its century-old Hollywood rivals, noted Julia Alexander, director of strategy at entertainment research firm Parrot Analytics.

"Do we have the same confidence in the Netflix machine as we do the Disney machine? No, but in part that comes from Disney spending years determining what that machine looks like," Alexander said. "For all of Netflix's dominance in the streaming space, they're still relatively new to building out these types of worlds."

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Li and Cynthia Osterman)

"A centerfold was glamorous and important, two things I believed would somehow transform me."

"As for 2024, it's unclear to me if she ran as an independent that it would hurt Trump," Rep. Brendan Boyle said of a potential Cheney campaign.

Jared Kushner said events like the Mar-a-Lago raid happened because Trump's enemies "always over-pursue" him, in his first interview since the raid.

Placer County Sheriff’s OfficeJust over two weeks after Kiely Rodni mysteriously disappeared from a high school graduation party at a northern California campground, a dive team said Sunday that it found the 16-year-old dead in her overturned SUV.Adventures With Purpose, a search-and-recovery group known for solving roughly two dozen cold cases, said a six-man dive team affiliated with the group had located the car in a reservoir. The Oregon investigators reported the discovery in a Sunday after

And the tallest platform heels.

The IRS could be on the cusp of revolutionizing the way that Americans file their taxes. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday provided $80 billion in funding for the agency, including $15 million to deliver a report on a free, government-run tax e-filing system that tax simplification advocates have…

Is it better to cool your house all day, or adjust the A/C setting on your way out the door? Westend61 via Getty ImagesHot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it? We are a team of architectural and

Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he said the GOP might struggle to flip the Senate due to "candidate quality."

Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"There was no one alive to be saved," a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said about the Honda involved in the crash.

Mick Mulvaney told CNN that a search warrant should have only been used if there was evidence the documents might be revealed or destroyed.

We're always keeping an eye out to see what shows have grabbed the attention of Netflix viewers, and thanks to the streaming site's daily-updated list of most-watched series, we always know what subscribers are consuming the most. This weekend, a brand-new limited series, titled Echoes, quickly moved into the #1 spot, after only 48 hours of being available on the site. Echoes is an Australian psychological thriller that follows the story of twins Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan),

Drew Barrymore, a.k.a. America's sweetheart, just called out "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines for the cover of her Magnolia Magazine. See what she had to say.

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:28 Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian cruiser "Moskva" was supposed to cover a group of invaders in the Black Sea, but this class of ships belongs not in the sea, but the ocean.

Despite the controversy blowing up over the video Saturday, Sarasota businessman Martin Hyde defended his remarks.

The Cambridges are moving to Windsor, and into Adelaide Cottage. Here's everything you need to know about the property.

Laurien Elsholz was hunting near Rush Valley in Tooele County when she said she smelled something dead, then heard a crashing noise before she felt the big cat grab her leg.

LIV Golf will announce seven new players, including Open champion Cameron Smith, immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude next Sunday in another significant coup for the Saudi-funded series.

“I’m just getting started. I feel like, what do I have to lose? I can tell the truth."

Vanessa Bryant's trial against LA County has revealed first responders were quick to share photos of the site – and even quicker to delete them.

source