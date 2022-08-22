Special camera upgrade coming to iPhone 14 too! – HT Tech

Ads

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, likely in September 2022 new information has been revealed. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared something interesting for the entire new iPhone 14 lineup, including the non-Pro models! According to the latest report by Kuo, all the models of the iPhone 14 series are tipped to receive 7P lenses which will improve the quality of still photos as well as videos’ quality and this applies to the standard iPhone 14 model as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models of the series.

“Sunny Optical is the largest supplier of wide 7P lenses for iPhone 14, and its supply ratio markedly exceeds Largan, Genius, and market consensus,” Ming-Chi Kuo said in his report. Sunny Optical is one of Apple’s suppliers, which has increased shipping volume by 50-60 percent for more premium models, while for the non-Pro avatars, the growth will be 55-65 percent, Kuo mentioned.

Besides the main camera technology for the iPhone 14 series, Kuo earlier shared that iPhone 14 series will also make the most significant front-facing smartphone camera upgrade in years. With autofocus features and a larger f/1.9 aperture, the iPhone 14’s capacity to capture photos and videos will get an enormous upgrade. As it is, the iPhone cameras have always been considered quite good in all departments, if not the best.

The analysts further predicted that something interesting was coming for next year’s iPhone 15 series. He says, “Sunny Optical may become the main supplier of the ToF lens for iPhone 15 in 2023. Genius is the main supplier of the existing ToF lenses, so that, it will be more negatively affected than Largan.”

Among the many upgrades coming to Apple iPhone 14 series, are a major design update, a massive 48MP rear camera for the first time on an iPhone, a new A16 Bionic chipset, but all of these will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Max are tipped to retain the same A15 Bionic chipset that we have seen in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

