Apple is now selling refurbished iPad Air 4 models – AppleInsider

Apple is now selling refurbished models of the iPad Air 4 on the US Certified Refurbished store, allowing customers to snag savings of up to $100.

If you’re in the market for an iPad, you may want to head over to the Apple Certified Refurbished store. Starting Monday, Apple has added the iPad Air 4 to its list of iPad models available to purchase second-hand.

Initially spotted by 9to5mac, the store page shows that the refurbished Wi-Fi only 64GB iPad Air costs $469. The 256GB models are available starting at $599. While all colors are currently available, there are no Wi-Fi + Cellular models for sale at this time.

When a customer purchases a certified refurbished iPad, it comes with a new battery, a new outer shell, a one-year warranty, and ships with new accessories and cables.

The iPad Air 4 was released in late 2020 and features a 10.9-inch Retina LCD, A14 Bionic Chip, and 4GB of RAM. It is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

If you’d rather purchase a new iPad Air 4, check out the AppleInsider price guide, where brand new 64GB WiFi-only models are selling for as low as $505.00

Apple also recently began selling select models of the Apple Watch Series 7 on its Certified Refurbished store.

