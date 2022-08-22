Official Samsung One UI 5.0 beta firmware first look on Galaxy S22 Ultra – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: August 5th, 2022 at 13:48 UTC+02:00

You may have heard by now that Samsung is finally rolling out the One UI 5.0 beta. The first beta build has been released in Germany today for the Galaxy S22 series. We’ve got it up and running on a Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So here’s your first look at the official One UI 5.0 beta firmware for Samsung’s flagship device. There’s plenty of screenshots here that give you a great idea of all the cosmetic changes Samsung has made to its latest iteration of One UI.

Earlier leaks had given us a good idea of what to expect from One UI 5.0. There doesn’t seem to be much in the way of new features. However, the company has made some minor cosmetic changes that make the UI feel more modern and sleek.

For example, everything looks just a touch more refined on the lock screen. From the rounded corners for the notifications to the opacity and softer graphics, it’s not a total revamp but different enough that you instantly notice the difference.

The updated notifications center gives a similar vibe with the rounded notifications. Samsung has also made the icons larger which will certainly improve usability. The clever use of opacity adds an element of openness to the UI. That’s something many fans will appreciate.

We’ll continue to dive deeper into One UI 5.0 and bring you detailed information about everything that’s new with Samsung’s next major update. This is also our first chance to take Android 13 for a spin on a Galaxy device. So it will be interesting to see which Android 13 features have made the cut.

You can expect the One UI 5.0 beta to go live in more markets across the globe in the near future. Samsung will also be opening it up to more devices, possibly including the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldables. Interested in joining? Here’s how you can get the One UI 5.0 beta.

You might also like

Ever since the Galaxy S22 series was released earlier this year, it has been plagued with issues related to Android Auto. And they are not just related to issues with the wireless connection. Even after using a wired connection, some Galaxy S22 users have been facing connectivity and blank screen issues. Galaxy S22’s Android Auto […]

Samsung officially launched the One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series last week so users can test Android 13 and Samsung’s next major One UI upgrade on their Galaxy S22 series phones ahead of time. As Samsung has done with beta programs for Android and One UI updates in previous years, the company […]

Although Samsung is generally the best smartphone OEM when it comes to releasing new firmware updates — even ahead of Google in many cases — it looks like Oppo is trying to put pressure on the Korean tech giant with an early release of Android 13 and its proprietary ColorOS 13 skin. Today, Oppo announced […]

Google officially released the Android 13 update for Pixel phones a few days ago. The update arrived earlier than expected, but Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners will have to wait a few months before getting the Android 13 update. While the update isn’t a massive overhaul, a few things stand out, especially because they touch upon the privacy […]

We’ve written before how Samsung needs to stop releasing new flagships in the second half of the year with an year-old version of Android. Samsung provides four major OS upgrades to all of its flagships now, and that’s great, but it doesn’t change the fact that you’re still starting from an older version of the […]

Introduction A new major Android OS upgrade arrives every year and in 2022, we’re looking forward to Android 13. Google will provide more details about the upcoming version at its I/0 2022 conference that’s scheduled to take place on May 11. That’s also when we may find out what the Android 13 release date will […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source